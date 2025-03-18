Guess Stock Rises After WHP Global Proposes Take-Private Deal: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

WHP Investments has offered to pay $13.00 per share in cash.

Guess Stock Rises After WHP Global Proposes Take-Private Deal: Retail Sentiment Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Guess Inc. (GES) surged 30% on Monday after the company said it received a go-private proposal from an affiliate of WHP Global, lifting retail sentiment.

WHP Investments has offered to pay $13.00 per share in cash for the outstanding shares of Guess other than shares held by certain existing shareholders, including Paul Marciano, Maurice Marciano and Carlos Alberini, according to a company statement.

According to a Reuters report, the trio owns roughly 43% of the company.

The proposal would reflect a premium of 34% to the company’s stock closing price on Friday.

There is no guarantee that any definitive offer will be made, according to a company statement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ on Monday. Message volume was in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-03-18 at 8.37.07 AM.png GES sentiment meter on March 17 as of 9:50 pm ET

The proposed transaction would be funded by  a combination of equity and third-party debt financing, said the company. It also includes rollover equity from certain shareholders.

In April 2024, Guess partnered with WHP Global to acquire the intellectual property and operating assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone.

Guess now directly operates rag & bone stores in the U.S. and in the U.K.. As of Nov. 2, Guess had 1,057 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The company’s stock is down 12% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitdeer Stock Declines On Price-Target Cut At Rosenblatt As Bitcoin Prices Fall: Retail's Bearish

Bitdeer Stock Declines On Price-Target Cut At Rosenblatt As Bitcoin Prices Fall: Retail's Bearish

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Rises On Analyst Upgrade Citing Long-Term Demand Trends, But Retail’s Downbeat

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Rises On Analyst Upgrade Citing Long-Term Demand Trends, But Retail’s Downbeat

MicroCloud Hologram, SoundHound AI And More: Top 5 Software Stocks with the Highest Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram, SoundHound AI And More: Top 5 Software Stocks with the Highest Short Interest

Discover Financial, Capital One Stocks Slip Over Reports Of DOJ’s Concerns On Pending Merger, Retail Looks For Clues

Discover Financial, Capital One Stocks Slip Over Reports Of DOJ’s Concerns On Pending Merger, Retail Looks For Clues

Reddit Slips After-Hours Amid Insider Transactions: Retail Now Eyes Buying The Dip

Reddit Slips After-Hours Amid Insider Transactions: Retail Now Eyes Buying The Dip

Recent Stories

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more MEG

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips shk

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ ddr

BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine NTI

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine

UAE Gold Rate on March 18 2025: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 18: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon