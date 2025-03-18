Business

Mastek to PayTM: Top 10 strong stocks to watch on March 18

1- Mastek Ltd Share Price

Increase - 13.28%

Current Price - ₹2395.45

2- Ratnamani Metal Share Price

Increase - 10.17%

Current Price - ₹2741.15

3- Kirloskar Oil Share Price

Increase - 9.85%

Current Price - ₹733.60

4- Welspun India Share Price

Increase - 8.96%

Current Price - ₹127.11

5- Triveni Turbine Share Price

Increase - 8.20%

Current Price - ₹550.35

6- 360 One Wam Share Price

Increase - 6.81%

Current Price - ₹912.40

7- PayTM Share Price

Increase - 6.80%

Current Price - ₹735.90

8- Netweb Technologies Share Price

Increase - 6.64%

Current Price - ₹1496.95

9- Varroc Engineering Share Price

Increase - 6.18%

Current Price - ₹425.50

10- Apar Industries Share Price

Increase - 6.10%

Current Price - ₹5662.70

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert.

