Jio vs Airtel: Best 90-day prepaid plan – Compare data, calls and benefits!

Explore the best 90-day prepaid plans from Jio and Airtel, comparing data, calling, and additional benefits. Discover which plan suits your needs, from daily data options to bundled subscriptions.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

Best Prepaid Plan: If you don't want the hassle of frequent recharges, 90-day plans are a great choice for you. Here we tell you about the 90-day plans of Jio, Airtel and Vi. We have also included data packs in the list. See what's best for you...
 

1. Airtel's Rs 929 Prepaid Plan

This plan is valid for 90 days. This plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. This plan includes benefits such as Snap Call and SMS alerts, access to the Airtel Xstream app, Apollo 24/7 Circle and free Hellotunes.


2. Jio's Rs 899 Prepaid Plan

This plan is valid for 90 days. This plan offers 2 GB of data per day and 20 GB of additional data and unlimited calls. This plan also includes 100 SMS per day. This plan includes access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud and unlimited 5G data.

3. Jio's Rs 195 Data Pack

This plan is valid for 90 days. In this plan, customers get a total of 15 GB of data. Through this plan, a JioHotstar mobile subscription is also available for 90 days.

4. Jio's Rs 100 Data Pack

This plan is valid for 90 days. In this plan, customers get a total of 5 GB of data. Through this plan, a JioHotstar (Mobile / TV) subscription is also available for 90 days.

