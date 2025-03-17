Realme P3 Ultra coming soon in India: Know expected features, price and other details

Read Full Article

The Realme P3 Ultra, another mid-range smartphone from Chinese manufacturer Realme, is being introduced in India with the intention of catering to the segment's performance-focused consumers. Even before the formal introduction, the firm has disclosed a lot of information about the P3 Ultra, while leaks have filled in other gaps. The new gadget is scheduled to arrive on January 19.

Realme P3 Ultra: Expected specifications

It is anticipated that the Realme P3 Ultra would include a 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED micro-curved screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With an Antutu score of about 1.4 million, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 CPU, which is rumored to power it, might bring it closer to the standards set by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processors. The phone will include UFS 3.1 storage and support for LPDDR5x RAM.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air: Apple to ditch charging port for slim design? Check out LEAKED dummy images

It will include an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX 896 main shooter with OIS for optics. According to reports, the back camera will be able to shoot videos at 4K 60 frames per second and would also enable some AI functions. Additionally, a 16MP selfie camera on the front could be supported.

It is anticipated that the Realme P3 Ultra would include a 6,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging capability. Similar to other recently released Realme phones, the P3 Ultra will have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, which means it will be vulnerable to cold or hot water jets from any angle and should not be readily immersed in water up to 1.5 meters deep.

Also Read | Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

In addition, Realme will provide an extremely thin design with the P3 Ultra, which weighs 183 grams and has a thickness of only 7.38mm. It has been verified that the Realme P3 Ultra would cost less than Rs 25,000. The business is unsure, though, if this will apply to the device's retail price alone or to the launch deals.

Latest Videos