Blackstone Stock Jumps After UBS Calls Recent Selloff A ‘Window’ Into 'Premier Alternative Investment Platform', Retail Cheers

Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Blackstone (BX) stock gained 4.9% on Monday after UBS upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral.’

According to The Fly, the brokerage noted that the recent selloff of the company’s shares “provides a window to invest in a premier alternative investment platform” with structural and scale advantages at a reasonable valuation.

UBS analysts said its annual financial advisor survey showed that Blackstone's “dominant position was completely unchanged.”

As per The Fly, the brokerage believes that worrying signs related to the company's real estate business have diminished, allowing for potential return contributions as early as this year.

Earlier this month, Blackstone said it had raised $8 billion for its most recent real estate debt fund, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies V.

The office sector is experiencing stabilization, partly due to companies urging a return to the office this year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits stayed in the ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100) territory, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

BX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:23 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:23 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the stock is an “easy hold” considering its long-term fundamentals.

Another user set a price target of $225 for the stock and predicted that it would hit new all-time highs this year.

Blackstone’s total assets under management (AUM) rose 8% to a record $1.13 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter, with fee earnings AUM increasing 9% year-over-year (YOY) to $830 billion.

The company has also made large bets on artificial intelligence. Its portfolio comprises $70 billion in data centers and over $100 billion in prospective data center projects.

Blackstone shares have fallen 14.3% year-to-date. (YTD)

