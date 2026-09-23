Apple brings a solid all-rounder with the powerful A16 chip, 128GB base storage, Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and a crisp Liquid Retina display. The tablet handles web browsing, video editing, and heavy gaming without any lag. The battery lasted a solid 11 hours and 25 minutes during our tests. The device switches apps fast and handles split-screen multitasking smoothly. The only minor drawbacks are the lack of a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate found in Android rivals and some Apple Pencil restrictions.

Price starts at ₹49,900 in India for the 128GB Wi-Fi variant.

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