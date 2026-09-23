The nomination process in Bigg Boss Telugu always brings high tension. Day 16 saw housemates throwing harsh comments and exposing group politics. Mukesh nominated Charan for reacting late in the game. Charan fired back immediately and told Mukesh to go sleep as he is unfit to be a player. Varshini and Shalini also got into a huge argument. Mukesh and Trigun interfered during Shalini's turn. Varshini slammed Trigun and warned him not to enter every fight like Shakuni.

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