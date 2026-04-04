5 Charging Mistakes That Are Secretly Killing Your Laptop Battery
Struggling with poor laptop battery life? The problem might not be your device—but your charging habits. This guide breaks down five common charging errors and offers simple, practical tips to help extend your laptop’s battery life.
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Laptop Charging
In today's digital world, a laptop is a must-have for everything from studies to office work. But often, our own careless habits reduce the laptop's life, especially its battery. We make simple mistakes while charging that cause big damage. Let's take a look at how you can avoid them.
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Avoid Charging While Doing Heavy Tasks
Many of us play graphics-heavy games or do video editing while the laptop is plugged in. This makes both the processor and the battery produce a lot of heat at the same time. This heat damages the battery cells and also slows down the laptop. It's best to stick to light tasks when your laptop is charging.
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Avoid Mattresses or Soft Surfaces
Using your laptop on a bed or sofa might feel comfy. But if you place it on a soft surface while charging, you block its ventilation vents. The heat gets trapped inside and can damage key parts like the motherboard. Always charge your laptop on a hard, flat surface like a table.
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Don't Charge It Overnight!
Even though modern laptops have overcharge protection, leaving them plugged in all night is a bad idea. It messes with the battery's chemical cycle. A good practice is to unplug the charger once the battery hits 80-90%. Leaving it at 100% for hours can cause battery swelling in the long run.
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Using Fake Chargers is a Huge Risk
If your original charger is gone, don't buy a cheap, fake one just because it costs less. These chargers don't supply the correct voltage and current your laptop needs. This can fry the battery and sometimes even lead to a short circuit or a fire. Always use an authorized, branded charger.
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Don't Ignore Excessive Heat!
If your laptop feels unusually hot while charging, unplug it immediately. The extreme heat can melt or damage internal parts. You can use accessories like a cooling pad to prevent overheating. Proper care will save you a lot of money on repairs and keep your device safe.
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