Bigg Boss 20 Week 3 voting trends are out, with Yung DSA reportedly leading the early race while Isha Rikhi trails behind. Both contestants are nominated after the latest save-based nomination twist.

The Bigg Boss 20 Week 3 voting pattern has begun receiving attention following a new twist that has made it possible for only two contestants to face the audience vote. As one of the participants of the Bigg Boss 20 has been disqualified after the nominations of the second week, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi are the current nominees for Week 3 of the show.

The Salman Khan's show commenced its third week following an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar in which the first participant, Rohed Khan, got disqualified. This happened following the elimination of Rohed along with Aasif Khan and Scout OP after a nomination-discussion controversy inside the show.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 3 Nomination Twist

This time, a twist in the nomination process took place in the third week of the show. In the nominations of this week, the housemates did not name their opponents but named those two contestants whom they wanted to save.

ScoutOP chose Love and Aasif

Kanika chose Mary Kom and Qazi

Yung chose Love and Mahi

Mary Kom chose Amrapali and Love

Uditi chose Qazi

Mahi chose Arishfa and Qazi

Aasif chose ScoutOP and Love

Love chose Aasif and Amrapali

Amrapali chose Love

Qazi chose Arishfa and Mahi

Rhiti chose Amrapali and Mary Kom

Arishfa chose Qazi and Mahi

Isha chose Kanika and Arishfa

But neither Yung DSA nor Isha Rikhi got any save votes, therefore, both the nominees made it to the nomination list for Week 3.

Yung DSA Is Leading Voting Trends in Week 3

Unofficial voting trends are out now and Yung DSA is leading the voting chart for now. Isha Rikhi, on the other hand, has been getting comparatively fewer votes than him at this point of time.

However, it is important to note that these figures do not represent the actual voting trend. The voting process is still going on and things might just change before the voting window gets closed.

Yung DSA's position in the game is interesting because he was the first captain of Bigg Boss 20 and is already a part of many major situation in the house. Also, he had lost one of his lifelines with the recent development in the ration task from Aman Gandhi's side.

When Does Bigg Boss 20 Week 3 Voting Get Over?

The latest news suggests that viewers will get to vote till 10 AM on Friday, September 25. Ultimately, the result of the elimination will be declared on Weekend Ka Vaar.

For now, Yung DSA seems to be ahead of the race when it comes to voting. Meanwhile, Isha Rikhi will have to win more votes from the audience.

You can vote for Bigg Boss 20 on Jio Hotstar. Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.