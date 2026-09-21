Xiaomi is set to launch its flagship Xiaomi 18 Pro series in China on September 23, featuring a unique Versatile Back Screen and a hardware-level privacy display. The lineup, expected to include the Pro and Pro Max models, boasts a 4,000-nit AMOLED screen and may arrive in India by December.

Xiaomi 18 Pro series will be launched in China later this week as the tech giant's latest flagship handset lineup, the company announced. Two models are likely to be in the lineup. The company has started to tease the design, colour choices, specs, and features, but not the launch date. You will be able to buy the Xiaomi 18 Pro line in at least three colours, with a new blue colour being added. Also, the Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup will have a hardware-based privacy display feature that works like Samsung's Privacy Display feature on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Launch On September 23

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in China on September 23 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), according to a post made by the smartphone manufacturer on Weibo. This indicates that the launch is just two days away. As previously stated, two models—the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max—are anticipated to be part of the portfolio. At least three colour options—Black, Starry River Blue, and White—are hinted at for the debut of both devices.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series shares design characteristics with its predecessor. It has been established that the lineup will have the same secondary display on the rear as it did the previous year. On the other hand, Xiaomi is referring to the new lineup's back display as "Versatile Back Screen" (translated from Chinese), which will provide an inventive set of features. The phone will also have a "micro-arc quad-curved" aluminium mid-frame on the sides and bezels surrounding the touchscreen on the front that are 0.99 mm thick.

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In addition, the tech behemoth has disclosed the Xiaomi 18 Pro series' display specifications. The Xiaomi 18 Pro will include a flat AMOLED display with an RGB lossless array, next-generation M11 luminescent material, new green light-emitting materials, a 20% increase in luminous efficiency, and a maximum brightness of 4,000 nits. Additionally, according to Xiaomi, the display panel would provide "clarity comparable" to a 2K resolution display while using the same amount of power as a 1.5K resolution screen.

The new hardware-level privacy display feature, which will function similarly to Samsung's Privacy Display technology, will also be introduced this week with the Xiaomi 18 Pro series.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Coming To India?

The expected launch schedule for the Xiaomi 18 series in India has also been revealed by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata). According to the leaker, the Xiaomi 18 series will be released in the nation in December of this year. It is important to note that the Pro models were not introduced by the corporation in India last year. Moreover, Xiaomi has yet to confirm this launch timeline. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.