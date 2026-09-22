The Raaka visual effects team pulled off a brand new experiment. They used advanced motion capture technology for this setup. The crew successfully captured 37 people in real-time all at once. The Raaka team officially holds the record for capturing the highest number of people in real-time motion capture simultaneously.

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