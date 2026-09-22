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Allu Arjun Raaka Makes History Before Release, Rs 800 Crore Film Enters Guinness World Records
Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka, reportedly made on an ₹800 crore budget, has achieved a Guinness World Record even before its release. Here’s what is known about the film’s major milestone.
The Real Mystery Behind Raaka’s 37
Fans have massive expectations for the upcoming movie Raaka. Icon Star Allu Arjun and director Atlee are working together on this project. The makers recently released a poster featuring the number 37. This sparked heavy discussions across social media platforms. Director Atlee finally revealed the actual secret behind this number on his birthday.
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The Guinness World Record Behind the Number 37
The Raaka visual effects team pulled off a brand new experiment. They used advanced motion capture technology for this setup. The crew successfully captured 37 people in real-time all at once. The Raaka team officially holds the record for capturing the highest number of people in real-time motion capture simultaneously.
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Raaka Surpasses the Previous Record
Another movie previously held the record for capturing 19 people in real-time. The Raaka movie team easily broke this old record by capturing 37 people successfully. The Guinness World Records officially recognized this technical achievement. Allu Arjun and Atlee proudly received the official Guinness World Record certificate. This massive Indian cinema achievement finally explains the mysterious number 37 on the recent poster.
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Raaka Made on a Massive Budget
Sun Pictures is producing the Raaka movie on a massive scale. The makers are spending a whopping 800 crore budget on this project. Allu Arjun plays the main lead role in this film. Top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor are playing crucial roles in the movie.
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A New Experiment in Visual Effects
The movie team executed a brilliant new experiment in visual effects. They captured 37 people in real-time using motion capture technology. The crew successfully crossed the previous record of 19 people. Allu Arjun and his Raaka movie have now permanently secured their spot in the Guinness World Records.
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