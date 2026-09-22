iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max users are facing a major headache. The phone freezes and reboots when they use Face ID. Apple moved the infrared camera under the screen this time. Experts are not sure if this hardware change or a software bug is causing the issue. The upcoming iOS 27 update might fix this problem.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max users have a new headache. Some users complain that the phone freezes when they try to use Face ID. The device then reboots on its own and goes back to the lock screen. This issue does not affect everyone right now. But people have reported several bugs related to Face ID.

Phone hangs during Face ID use

Reports say users face this main problem when they use Face ID to open apps. The iPhone stops responding during the face recognition process. It then restarts automatically. Users say the phone lands back on the lock screen after the reboot. A Reddit user shared this exact experience, according to a MacRumors report. Business Today notes that 9to5Mac first highlighted this post.

'Face ID not available' warning

Similar complaints have popped up on the MacRumors forum too. Some iPhone 18 Pro users say they get a 'Face ID not available' warning when they try to set it up. Others complain about the 'Require Attention' feature. This setting checks if the user is looking at the screen, but it is working inconsistently right now.

Apple changes Face ID hardware

Reports suggest Apple changed the Face ID hardware in the iPhone 18 Pro models. The company moved the infrared camera under the screen to the top left side. They did this to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island. We do not know yet if this hardware change is causing the current Face ID issues. Tech experts think software bugs could also be the reason.

Will iOS 27 update fix this?

MacRumors reports that Apple might fix these Face ID glitches in the upcoming iOS 27 update. Only a limited number of users have filed complaints so far. So, the actual spread of the problem in iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models remains unclear. We have no proof right now that this bug affects all users.