Apple’s latest flagship smartphones—the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max—have officially gone on sale in India. Available in four storage tiers (256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB), prices start at Rs 1,64,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs 1,79,900 for the top-tier iPhone 18 Pro Max.

To help buyers manage the purchase cost, Apple has partnered with several major financial institutions to offer No-Cost EMI plans and cashback promotions. Both models feature the new A20 Pro processor and an upgraded triple-camera setup with 48MP main (variable aperture), 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto sensors.