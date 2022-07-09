Wimbledon 2022: Ahead of final against Djokovic, Kyrgios concedes to having anxiety

Nick Kyrgios would take on Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, the former is anxious ahead of his maiden Grand Slam final.

It is a history-making opportunity for the unseeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia, as he has reached his maiden final of the Wimbledon 2022. He will be taking on defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Sunday. Kyrgios considers himself lucky to have made it to the final after Rafael Nadal of Spain pulled out from their semis clash, while Djokovic had to battle past local-man Cameron Norrie in four sets. Meanwhile, the Australian has admitted that he has anxieties ahead of the biggest match of his career. Also, he has shockingly slept just for an hour due to the same, despite being unbeaten against the Serbian.

Talking to ATP, Kyrgios said, “I had a shocking sleep last night [Thursday], though, to be honest. I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement. I had so much anxiety. I was already feeling so nervous. I don’t feel nervous generally. I know there’s a lot of people that want me to do well and give my best.” ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

“But, I had a shocking sleep last night. Hopefully, I can get some sleep tonight. I was just restless, with so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final. That’s all I was thinking about. I was thinking just playing, obviously imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, everything,” added Kyrgios.

Kyrgios hopes to use the Australian Open 2022 doubles final experience in this final against Djokovic, as he feels, “You have to ride the waves, roll with the punches in a grand slam. Like, you don’t know. You don’t know. You could be four points away from losing the tournament, then 11 days later, you’re in the final. I feel I take it as it comes now, more so than I used to.” ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022: 'I don't deserve to be in semis' - Fritz after Nadal pullout hands Kyrgios final berth

However, Kyrgios wished Nadal a speedy recovery, quoting, “It’s not the way I wanted to get to the final. As a competitor, I did want that match. It was something that as soon as I beat Garin, Rafa was a high possibility, someone I’ve had so many good battles with before.”

