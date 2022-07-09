Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Ahead of final against Djokovic, Kyrgios concedes to having anxiety

    First Published Jul 9, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Nick Kyrgios would take on Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, the former is anxious ahead of his maiden Grand Slam final.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is a history-making opportunity for the unseeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia, as he has reached his maiden final of the Wimbledon 2022. He will be taking on defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Sunday. Kyrgios considers himself lucky to have made it to the final after Rafael Nadal of Spain pulled out from their semis clash, while Djokovic had to battle past local-man Cameron Norrie in four sets. Meanwhile, the Australian has admitted that he has anxieties ahead of the biggest match of his career. Also, he has shockingly slept just for an hour due to the same, despite being unbeaten against the Serbian.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to ATP, Kyrgios said, “I had a shocking sleep last night [Thursday], though, to be honest. I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement. I had so much anxiety. I was already feeling so nervous. I don’t feel nervous generally. I know there’s a lot of people that want me to do well and give my best.”

    ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “But, I had a shocking sleep last night. Hopefully, I can get some sleep tonight. I was just restless, with so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final. That’s all I was thinking about. I was thinking just playing, obviously imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, everything,” added Kyrgios.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Kyrgios hopes to use the Australian Open 2022 doubles final experience in this final against Djokovic, as he feels, “You have to ride the waves, roll with the punches in a grand slam. Like, you don’t know. You don’t know. You could be four points away from losing the tournament, then 11 days later, you’re in the final. I feel I take it as it comes now, more so than I used to.”

    ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022: 'I don't deserve to be in semis' - Fritz after Nadal pullout hands Kyrgios final berth

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Kyrgios wished Nadal a speedy recovery, quoting, “It’s not the way I wanted to get to the final. As a competitor, I did want that match. It was something that as soon as I beat Garin, Rafa was a high possibility, someone I’ve had so many good battles with before.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “We’ve both taken a win against each other at this tournament. I did want to see how the third chapter would go. Obviously, you never want to see someone like that, so important to the sport, go down with an injury like that. He’s just played so much tennis. He’s had a gruelling season. I hope he recovers. I’m sure I’ll play him again on a big stage,” concluded Kyrgios.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start snt

    'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA Summer League 2022, national basketball association: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr-krn

    NBA Summer League 2022: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Its Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter snt

    Wimbledon 2022: It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

    Recent Stories

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee snt

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee on social media

    ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result likely to be announced between July 15 and 20, details here - adt

    ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result likely to be announced between July 15 and 20; know details here

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast drb

    Sara Khan to reveal her 'real' self with 'Sara ki Saari Kahani' podcast

    Ravindra Jadeja removes Chennai Super Kings CSK-related posts from Instagram; sparks rift with MS Dhoni speculation again-ayh

    Jadeja removes CSK-related posts from Instagram; sparks rift with Dhoni speculation again

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas next drb

    Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s next?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon