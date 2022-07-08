Wimbledon 2022: It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

Novak Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 final match on Sunday after Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw ahead of his semi-final meeting with the Australian due to an abdominal tear.

Top seed Novak Djokovic moved one win away from capturing his fourth consecutive Wimbledon crown and seventh overall on Friday after overcoming Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

At the iconic Centre Court, the Serbian breached home favourite Norrie's defences and showcased trademark groundstrokes to advance to his eight final at the Championships in two hours and 34 minutes.

The World No. 3 is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title this fortnight as Djokovic looks to close the gap on 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal.

Also read: Wimbledon 2022: 'I don't deserve to be in semis' - Fritz after Nadal pullout hands Kyrgios final berth

The 35-year-old will face Nick Kyrgios in the championship match on Sunday after Spaniard Nadal was forced to withdraw ahead of his semi-final meeting with the Australian due to an abdominal tear. The Australian leads Djokovic 2-0 in their ATP Head2Head series.

The victory over the ninth-seeded Norrie sent Djokovic into his 32nd Grand Slam final, giving him sole possession of the record for most major final appearances, surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 31. Djokovic has now won his past 27 matches at Wimbledon.

The Serbian has an additional 85-10 record at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, surpassing Jimmy Connors' 84-18 record and propelling him into second place all time.

Also read: Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis

Meanwhile, several tennis lovers took to Twitter to express their joy to see the defending champion through to yet another Wimbledon final. Here's a look at some of the reactions: