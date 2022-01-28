Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022?

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble will see an epic WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. However, Roman Reigns can play spoilsport in the clash.

The Royal Rumble 2022 will be held on Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) first biggest pay-per-view of the year. The event will witness a huge clash between reigning champion Brock Lesnar and former champion Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

However, things might not just be limited to the two lads here. As per reports, reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns could also come into the picture. Notably, it would be because Lesnar was initially scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Day 1 PPV. However, COVID forced Reigns to miss out on competing at the event.

As a result, Lesnar was put into the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 PPV, thanks to his free-agent status, as he outlasted then-champion Big E, along with Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. He pinned E in the Fatal Five-Way match to win his ninth World Championship title in WWE. Since then, Lashley has challenged him for the title.

However, it seems that none of Lesnar and Reigns is done with each other, primarily WWE, as it is adamant about delivering the mouth-watering clash to the fans. Currently, Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Rollins at the Rumble. While it is unclear if Reigns would retain the title, he could play spoilsport in Lesnar's title defence and make him lose his title.