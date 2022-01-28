  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022?

    First Published Jan 28, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble will see an epic WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. However, Roman Reigns can play spoilsport in the clash.

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022-ayh

    The Royal Rumble 2022 will be held on Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) first biggest pay-per-view of the year. The event will witness a huge clash between reigning champion Brock Lesnar and former champion Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022-ayh

    However, things might not just be limited to the two lads here. As per reports, reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns could also come into the picture. Notably, it would be because Lesnar was initially scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Day 1 PPV. However, COVID forced Reigns to miss out on competing at the event.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022-ayh

    As a result, Lesnar was put into the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 PPV, thanks to his free-agent status, as he outlasted then-champion Big E, along with Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. He pinned E in the Fatal Five-Way match to win his ninth World Championship title in WWE. Since then, Lashley has challenged him for the title.

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022-ayh

    However, it seems that none of Lesnar and Reigns is done with each other, primarily WWE, as it is adamant about delivering the mouth-watering clash to the fans. Currently, Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Rollins at the Rumble. While it is unclear if Reigns would retain the title, he could play spoilsport in Lesnar’s title defence and make him lose his title.

    ALSO READ: WWE - John Cena reveals what Vince McMahon told him about the idea of turning heel

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022-ayh

    It would undoubtedly set up the highly-anticipated clash between Reigns and Lesnar, possibly at WrestleMania 38. Moreover, if Reigns retains his Universal Championship, he could defend it against Lesnar at WrestleMania. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see who the Royal Rumble match winner chooses for his title match at WrestleMania. Although Reigns could be an option, provided he retains, it is likely that he will go after the WWE Championship and leave Lesnar and Reigns to fight it out among themselves.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?-ayh

    WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Can Cristiano Ronaldo persuade Portuguese teammate Joao Palhinha to join Manchester United this winter-ayh

    Can Cristiano Ronaldo persuade Portuguese teammate Joao Palhinha to join Manchester United this winter?

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while-ayh

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while

    Indian hockey great and 1964 Olympic gold-winning captain Charanjit Singh passes away; netizens mourn-ayh

    Indian hockey great and 1964 Olympic gold-winning captain Charanjit Singh passes away; netizens mourn

    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outlasts Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas semis clash-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outlasts Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas semis clash

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Schools to reopen from February 1 no night curfew from January 28 gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Schools to reopen from February 1, no night curfew from January 28

    Union Home Ministry extends existing COVID 19 containment measures till February 28 gcw

    Union Home Ministry extends existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28

    Cooperation necessary for regional stability says PM Modi at first India-Central Asia Summit gcw

    Cooperation necessary for regional stability, says PM Modi at first India-Central Asia Summit

    Early signs of infections plateauing continue to follow COVID19 norms Health Ministry gcw

    Early signs of infections plateauing, continue to follow COVID-19 norms: Health Ministry

    Kim Kardashian oops moment; SKIMS founder deleted picture after facing backlash for photoshopping RCB

    Kim Kardashian oops moment; SKIMS founder deleted picture after facing backlash for photoshopping

    Recent Videos

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon
    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon