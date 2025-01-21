Man City signs Abdukodir Khusanov as 1st Uzbek in EPL: Look at 18 players who globalized Premier League

Manchester City has officially confirmed the signing of 20-year-old defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for 40 million pounds, plus add-ons. The Uzbek international will join the Premier League on a four-and-a-half-year contract, making history as the first player from Uzbekistan to feature in England's top flight.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City, a club that I have enjoyed watching for a long time. This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can’t wait to meet them and play alongside them. And of course Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more. This is a very proud moment for me and my family and I’m more than ready for this challenge," said Khusanov, who made 31 appearances for Lens after joining them from Belarussian club Energetik-BGU in 2023.

Khusanov's debut will mark the 126th nation represented in the Premier League since its rebranding in 1992, with Uzbekistan becoming the 19th country to have only a single player in the competition.

Here’s a look at some other pioneering footballers who helped bring diversity to the Premier League:

Dylan Kerr, Malta: The Maltese full-back made five appearances for Leeds during the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League season. No other Maltese player has appeared in the Premier League since. Zesh Rehman, Pakistan: Rehman made his debut for Fulham in 2004 before switching allegiance from England to Pakistan. He became the first Pakistani to play in the Premier League. Ali Al-Habsi, Oman: Known for his time at Wigan, where he was a standout goalkeeper, Al-Habsi had a brief spell at Bolton before becoming a Premier League regular. Gunnar Nielsen, Faroe Islands: In 2010, Nielsen made a surprise appearance for Manchester City, playing the final stages of a goalless draw against Arsenal after an injury to Shay Given. Victor Wanyama, Kenya: The Kenyan midfielder, most famous for his time at Southampton and Tottenham, scored a memorable 25-yard goal for Spurs in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in 2018. Danny Higginbotham, Gibraltar: A veteran of the Premier League with Manchester United, Derby, and Stoke, Higginbotham made a late career switch to represent Gibraltar after the nation gained UEFA recognition in 2019. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Armenia: Mkhitaryan played for Manchester United and Arsenal, winning both the League Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils before moving to North London. Frederic Nimani, Central African Republic: The forward made two Premier League appearances for Burnley before switching international allegiance from France to represent the Central African Republic. Neil Etheridge, Philippines: The Cardiff City goalkeeper was a mainstay for the Welsh club during the 2018-19 season, although he couldn’t prevent their relegation, Etheridge has been a consistent presence for the Philippines. Jordi Amat, Indonesia: After playing for Spain’s youth teams, Amat moved to represent Indonesia and had a solid Premier League career at Swansea City from 2013-2017. Ryan Donk, Suriname: Donk had a brief Premier League spell with West Brom in 2008-09 before switching allegiance to Suriname, where he later made international appearances. Onel Hernandez, Cuba: The Norwich forward played in the Premier League during their 2019-20 season and scored goals against Manchester United, before receiving his first call-up to represent Cuba in 2021. Mbwana Samatta, Tanzania: Samatta made history by becoming the first Tanzanian to score in the Premier League, netting a goal for Aston Villa in a 2-1 win against Bournemouth. Junior Firpo, Dominican Republic: Firpo, who made an impact for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, now plays a key role in their Championship promotion push. Mahmoud Dahoud, Syria: After representing Germany in youth teams, Dahoud switched to Syria in 2022 and now plays for Brighton after spending time at Borussia Dortmund. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Guatemala: Mendez-Laing featured prominently for Cardiff City, scoring goals against Arsenal, Brighton, and Manchester United, and made his Guatemala debut in 2023. Ali Al-Hamadi, Iraq: The Ipswich forward, born in Liverpool after his family fled Iraq, has earned 14 caps for his homeland since switching from England to Iraq. Hamza Choudhury, Bangladesh: After being contacted by passionate fans, Choudhury decided to represent Bangladesh, joining the list of players switching allegiances to bring greater representation to the Premier League.

