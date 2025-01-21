BCCI directs 'NO Pakistan' on Team India's jersey for Champions Trophy 2025, PCB expresses outrage

A fresh controversy has emerged just a month before the start of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy, with India reportedly objecting to the host nation, Pakistan, being printed on their team jerseys.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

A fresh controversy has emerged just a month before the start of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy, with India reportedly objecting to the host nation, Pakistan, being printed on their team jerseys. Despite the tournament being officially hosted by Pakistan, Team India’s games are set to be played in Dubai, following a hybrid model agreed upon by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan.

The dispute has escalated after reports surfaced that India’s cricket board is unwilling to have Pakistan’s name displayed on Team India’s jerseys, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from PCB officials.

A senior PCB official, speaking anonymously to the news agency IANS, accused the BCCI of politicizing cricket, saying, “BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (Rohit Sharma) for the opening ceremony, and now there are reports that they don't want the host nation’s (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey.”

This new row follows earlier controversies, including India’s refusal to send captain Rohit Sharma to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy captains’ meet, an essential curtain-raiser event. The PCB official expressed confidence that the ICC would intervene to ensure the host nation’s name is included on the jerseys, adding, “We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan.”

While the BCCI has remained firm in its stance on not sending Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns, the situation has led to significant tensions between the two cricketing nations. As a result, the PCB was forced to accept the hybrid model, which allows India to play its group-stage matches in Dubai. However, the agreement also prevents the PCB from sending its team to India for future ICC events.

