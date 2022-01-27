  • Facebook
    WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Connecticut, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is gearing up for its first mega pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, as the 2022 Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event kick starts the road to WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, former Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has been tipped to return at the PPV.

    At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Ronda had lost her RAW Women’s Championship title to reigning champion Becky Lynch. However, the match was notable for a botched ending, as Becky’s pinfall win over Ronda was not clean. Since then, Ronda disappeared from WWE for almost three years, while she became a mother to a daughter last year, along with her husband, Travis Browne.

    Now, Fightful Select reports that Ronda might be on her way back to WWE, while it is the Royal Rumble PPV where she could make her long-awaited return. It adds that her comeback could be in any form, i.e., a surprise appearance or an entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Also, as per renowned pro-wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, Ronda’s rematch against Becky at WrestleMania 38 is being heavily considered.

    Becky recently teased Ronda by sending out a tweet that read, “Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her, and she’s doing great😘”. Last year, she had told on the Out of Character podcast, “The fact that I have had a baby and came back so great that she will probably want to one-up me and she will try to come back in three months.”

    “Then, I will be right there to punch her right in the face, give her a Rock Bottom, out of here in 20 seconds, Ronda,” Becky added. Currently, the champion is slated to defend her title at the Royal Rumble against DouDrop. As of now, she is expected to retain the title for her possible showdown against Ronda at WrestleMania 38.

