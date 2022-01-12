WWE: John Cena reveals what Vince McMahon told him about the idea of turning heel

Currently, John Cena is a part-timer in WWE due to his Hollywood commitments. It has been long tipped that he would turn heel. Meanwhile, he's revealed Vince McMahon's reaction on the same.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena has become a part-timer in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), thanks to his successful stint in Hollywood, which keeps him busy with commitments. However, fans hope to see him as a heel when he does show up. But, it hasn't happened in a long time, and Cena has revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to the idea.

The only time Cena turned heeled in his career was way back in 2002, a couple of years after his debut. However, since then, he has established himself as a natural face for almost a couple of decades now. While there have been reports of him turning heel sometime soon, it has not happened yet, despite Cena being apparently open to the idea of turning heel.

Recently, Cena spoke on The Pat McAfee Show as he was promoting his DC series Peacemaker. He admitted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had teased him turning heel at WrestleMania 28 when he faced off against The Rock. "And, I told him, I'm like, 'Hey! No problem, 100 per cent, I'll do it. But, just remember that this is so, we're so deep in, at this point, we can't do it and then jump back because we'll be sunk at both ends.'", he remembered.

"He decided against it, and at that point, he was like, 'Listen, I don't think we're ever going to do it.' So, that's me getting, you have the luxury of playing this character, but you always are going to play this character, which was great because it got me to dive into nuances that spawn the creation of like the Firefly Funhouse Match, where I'm like, 'Yo! What if I went on a meta experience through all of my flaws and through all like my timeline?' So, you can do stuff like that," concluded Cena.