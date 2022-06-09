Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League 2022-23: 'I will become the player I was again' - Hazard after Belgium routs Poland

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    Belgium rout Poland 6-1 in its UEFA Nations League clash on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has vowed to become the lethal force he previously was following this dominating win.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a one-sided dominance from Belgium in its 2022-23 UEFA Nations League (UNL) A Group 4 clash against Poland. Played at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels on Wednesday night, the hosts hammered six past, handing the visitors an embarrassing 1-6 defeat. It happened to be the second clash of the group stage for the two, as the win takes the Red Devils to the second spot, while the Eagles are a place below, at third. The loss happened to be a warning sign for the latter, especially Robert Lewandowski, who is going through a challenging phase regarding his club future with Bayern Munich as he eyes a move to Barcelona. At the same time, Eden Hazard of Belgium was inspired by this success.

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the game, it was Poland that opened the proceedings in the 28th minute via Lewandowski before Axel Witsel equalised in the 42nd. While the scores were locked at half-time, the subsequent half saw five consecutive goals from Belgium, with Kevin De Bruyne (59), Leandro Trossard (73 & 80), Leander Dendoncker (83) and Ikoma Lois Openda (90+3) striking to sink the visitors.

    Image credit: Getty

    After the victory, Hazard reported to RTL Sport, "I'm going back to being the player I was. I will become the player I was again by stringing together games and minutes. In the team, there was no more desire than against the Netherlands. It's the score that is very different."

    Image credit: Getty

    "But, it's true that we talked to each other after Friday's defeat and made resolutions. But, it remains between us, a secret. It's a great reaction from the team. We needed to answer after the defeat. It's done. I think many people will sleep well – and me too," added Hazard.

    Image credit: Getty

    "There are two matches left. We will go to Wales and Poland to win. I hope coach [Roberto] Martínez will consider plenty of players who can play – not just 11 or 12 players. We are a group," Hazard concluded.

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team

    NBA 2022: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors' best player between 2016-19

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement

    Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket; wishes flood in

    TANCET Result 2022 declared; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard

    Colon Broom Reviews: Does It Work? Critical Information Leaked!

    Why Pakistan won't have any wedding after 10 pm

    Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat break-up: Here are 7 shocking splits of TV stars

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

