Nations League 2022-23: 'I will become the player I was again' - Hazard after Belgium routs Poland

Belgium rout Poland 6-1 in its UEFA Nations League clash on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has vowed to become the lethal force he previously was following this dominating win.

It was a one-sided dominance from Belgium in its 2022-23 UEFA Nations League (UNL) A Group 4 clash against Poland. Played at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels on Wednesday night, the hosts hammered six past, handing the visitors an embarrassing 1-6 defeat. It happened to be the second clash of the group stage for the two, as the win takes the Red Devils to the second spot, while the Eagles are a place below, at third. The loss happened to be a warning sign for the latter, especially Robert Lewandowski, who is going through a challenging phase regarding his club future with Bayern Munich as he eyes a move to Barcelona. At the same time, Eden Hazard of Belgium was inspired by this success.

As for the game, it was Poland that opened the proceedings in the 28th minute via Lewandowski before Axel Witsel equalised in the 42nd. While the scores were locked at half-time, the subsequent half saw five consecutive goals from Belgium, with Kevin De Bruyne (59), Leandro Trossard (73 & 80), Leander Dendoncker (83) and Ikoma Lois Openda (90+3) striking to sink the visitors.

After the victory, Hazard reported to RTL Sport, "I'm going back to being the player I was. I will become the player I was again by stringing together games and minutes. In the team, there was no more desire than against the Netherlands. It's the score that is very different."

"But, it's true that we talked to each other after Friday's defeat and made resolutions. But, it remains between us, a secret. It's a great reaction from the team. We needed to answer after the defeat. It's done. I think many people will sleep well – and me too," added Hazard.

