Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Red-hot Ronaldo soaks the heat ahead of Portugal's clash against Czech Republic

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 7:53 PM IST

    Portugal are back in action with another important UEFA Nations League fixture as they lock horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue impressing his fans when Portugal locks horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League. The 37-year-old superstar scored two stellar goals against Switzerland in the team's previous clash, and fans will want to see the icon repeat his performance.

    Also read: Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ahead of the crucial clash, the Manchester United legend was seen soaking the sun in his homeland as fans went gaga over Ronaldo's fit body. "Enjoying our country," said the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker in his latest Instagram post. Not just fans but Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez too showered her love on the footballer. "What a hair, my handsome boy," the Spanish model commented.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portugal will start as favourites in their clash against the Czech Republic, who are second in their UEFA Nations League group. The Czechs made an admirable start to their campaign as they held Spain 2-2 in last week's draw but will need to step up when they take on the Ronaldo and Co.

    Also read: 'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Fernando Santos' men will hope to continue their form and maintain their top spot in the group. The Iberian giants thrashed Switzerland by a 4-0 margin in their previous clash and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portugal, who have won two out of the three matches played between the two nations, registered a 1-0 win against the Czechs when they faced each other in their previous meeting that took place in 2012.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors best player between 2016-19-krn

    NBA 2022: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors' best player between 2016-19

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement snt

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement

    Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket; wishes flood in-ayh

    Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket; wishes flood in

    Recent Stories

    7 pics and videos that prove Ameesha Patel is hot and sexy even at 46 drb

    7 pics and videos that prove Ameesha Patel is hot and sexy even at 46

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Pune police arrest absconding sharpshooter Saurav Mahakal - adt

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Pune police arrest absconding sharpshooter Saurav Mahakal

    May 29 black day for Sidhu Moose Wala's family; father asks 'what was my son's fault' snt

    May 29 black day for Sidhu Moose Wala's family; father asks 'what was my son's fault'

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding mehendi ceremony details drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Details of Mehendi ceremony revealed

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition out; All you need to know - adt

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition out; All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon