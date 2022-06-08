Red-hot Ronaldo soaks the heat ahead of Portugal's clash against Czech Republic

Portugal are back in action with another important UEFA Nations League fixture as they lock horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue impressing his fans when Portugal locks horns with the Czech Republic on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League. The 37-year-old superstar scored two stellar goals against Switzerland in the team's previous clash, and fans will want to see the icon repeat his performance. Also read: Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

Ahead of the crucial clash, the Manchester United legend was seen soaking the sun in his homeland as fans went gaga over Ronaldo's fit body. "Enjoying our country," said the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker in his latest Instagram post. Not just fans but Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez too showered her love on the footballer. "What a hair, my handsome boy," the Spanish model commented.

Portugal will start as favourites in their clash against the Czech Republic, who are second in their UEFA Nations League group. The Czechs made an admirable start to their campaign as they held Spain 2-2 in last week's draw but will need to step up when they take on the Ronaldo and Co. Also read: 'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

Fernando Santos' men will hope to continue their form and maintain their top spot in the group. The Iberian giants thrashed Switzerland by a 4-0 margin in their previous clash and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

