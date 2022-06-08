Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez paid nearly Rs 2 lakh for Dolce & Gabbana lemon print dress

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez showed off her stunning curves recently as she stepped out in Ibiza.

While legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been featuring in Portugal's UEFA Nations League games, partner Georgina Rodriguez has spent time alone with the model, recently visiting Ibiza. The 28-year-old Spanish model showed off her incredible fashion sense and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Dolce & Gabbana lemon print body-hugging midi dress. Also read: Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

Georgina, who paired the dress with a pair of Hermes Izmir sandals and a pink handbag, enjoyed her time at the Ibiza Gallery.

The former Gucci shop assistant wowed in her dress that gave her a figure-flattering silhouette. Georgina finished off the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a collection of bracelets.

But more than her lemon-printed dress, the cost will shock you. According to DailyMail, Georgina's Dolce & Gabbana piece comes at the cost of 1,850 pounds, which is close to a staggering Rs 1.80 lakh.

While Georgina enjoyed her solo day out, her footballer beau Ronaldo has been busy with the Portugal squad for the UEFA Nations League.

On Sunday, the Manchester United superstar marshalled Portugal past Switzerland in the Nations League. Ronaldo scored two goals in four first-half minutes and had a third ruled offside by VAR as Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon. Portugal will now host the Czech Republic on Thursday. Also read: 'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

