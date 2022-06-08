Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez paid nearly Rs 2 lakh for Dolce & Gabbana lemon print dress

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez showed off her stunning curves recently as she stepped out in Ibiza.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    While legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been featuring in Portugal's UEFA Nations League games, partner Georgina Rodriguez has spent time alone with the model, recently visiting Ibiza. The 28-year-old Spanish model showed off her incredible fashion sense and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Dolce & Gabbana lemon print body-hugging midi dress.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Georgina, who paired the dress with a pair of Hermes Izmir sandals and a pink handbag, enjoyed her time at the Ibiza Gallery.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The former Gucci shop assistant wowed in her dress that gave her a figure-flattering silhouette. Georgina finished off the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a collection of bracelets.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    But more than her lemon-printed dress, the cost will shock you. According to DailyMail, Georgina's Dolce & Gabbana piece comes at the cost of 1,850 pounds, which is close to a staggering Rs 1.80 lakh. 

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    While Georgina enjoyed her solo day out, her footballer beau Ronaldo has been busy with the Portugal squad for the UEFA Nations League.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    On Sunday, the Manchester United superstar marshalled Portugal past Switzerland in the Nations League. Ronaldo scored two goals in four first-half minutes and had a third ruled offside by VAR as Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon. Portugal will now host the Czech Republic on Thursday.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    In April, the couple revealed that their son had tragically passed away at birth, but their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived. The footballer's girlfriend announced the name they had picked alongside three adorable photos which saw the little one sleeping in her cot... after confirming the child's twin brother tragically passed away.

