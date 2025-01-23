'Happiest person in the world': Vinicius Junior expresses joy after scoring 100th Real Madrid goal; read post

Vinicius Junior is now the 23rd player in Real Madrid history to score 100 goals, joining an illustrious group that includes legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Raul, and Alfredo Di Stefano.

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Vinicius Junior etched his name further into Real Madrid's storied history with a dazzling performance against RB Salzburg in a crucial Champions League fixture. The 24-year-old Brazilian winger not only inspired Los Blancos to a commanding 4–0 victory by netting a brace but also reached a monumental milestone, scoring his 100th goal for the club. The Santiago Bernabeu erupted with applause as Vincius celebrated his achievement in front of an adoring crowd.

Marking the occasion in iconic fashion, the Brazil international mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's historic gesture by holding up "100" with his hands before celebrating with his teammates. Reflecting on his achievement after the match, Vinícius told the journalist that he is 'living his dream.'

The Brazilian international took to his Instagram handle and wrote that entering the history books of Real Madrid with his 100th goal makes him the happiest person. 

"101 goals with my dream club! I came as a child, and being able to enter the history of this club makes me the happiest person in the world. Thanks to all my teammates for helping me reach this number." Vinicius Jr wrote. 

Vinicius is now the 23rd player in Real Madrid history to score 100 goals, joining an illustrious group that includes legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Raul, and Alfredo Di Stefano. He is on the brink of another milestone, needing just one more goal to surpass Sergio Ramos and break into the top 20 scorers in the club's history.

The winger didn’t stop at 100. He added a second goal later in the match against RB Salzburg, continuing his remarkable form this season and beginning his journey toward the next century of goals. With seven goals in the Champions League already, Vinícius leads Real Madrid’s charge in their quest for another European title and has tallied 17 goals across all competitions, trailing only Kylian Mbappe.

In his six seasons at the Bernabéu, Vinicius Junior has lifted two Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, cementing his legacy as one of Real Madrid’s key players. With performances like these, the Brazilian is well on his way to securing a legendary status in the club’s rich history.

