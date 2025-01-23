Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

The matchday seven of the ongoing Champions League witnessed mixed bag of results, with Bayern Munich suffering a shock defeat, Paris Saint Germain coming from behind to stun Barcelona and Liverpool securing a direct qualification to the round of 16. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

The matchday 7 of the ongoing Champions League witnessed mixed bag results. The most shocking result was of Bayern Munich who suffered a defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in the away match. The Dutch side hammered Bundesliga giants on their home soil in order to keep hopes alive to get an automatic qualification for round of 16. 

The shock loss against Feyenoord is a big setback for Bayern Munich as their automatic qualification for the round of 16 now hangs in balance. Vincent Kompany’s side failed to score a goal in their 0-3 defeat to Feyenoord in the matchday 7 of the Champions League. The match was delayed due to smoke and fog. Meanwhile, Manchester City was stunned by Paris Saint Germain, while Arsenal, Liverpool, and AC Milan managed to register their wins. 

Paris Saint Germain recorded one of the greatest comebacks in the game after they were trailing 0-2 to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side was leading 2-0 until the 56th minute when PSG launched a stunning comeback in front of their home crowd. Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Goncalo Ramos helped the French club to secure a 4-2 thrilling win over Manchester City. The victory has boosted PSG chances of making direct qualification for the round of 16. 

Premier League club Liverpool has secured automatic qualification to the round of 16 after defeating 2-0 Lille OSC in the Champions League. Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot played instrumental roles in helping the Reds win the match. 

The 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 5-1 to boost their chances to secure automatic qualification to the Round of 16. Rodrygo and Vinicius junior netted a brace while new recruit Kylian Mbappe scored a goal to seal a dominant victory for Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund club management has sacked Nuri Sahin after the team lost 1-2 to Bologna. This was the fourth consecutive defeat for the German Club in the ongoing football season. 

Barcelona had to overcome tough challenges by Portuguese club Benfica to clinch the victory 5-4 in the away match. Two penalty conversions by Robert Lewandowski, two goals by Rapinha and a goal by Eric Gracia managed to avoid defeat for Barcelona at the hands of Benfica. Barcelona will look to earn automatic qualification to the round of 16 when they take on Atalanta at their Camp Now in the matchday 8 on January 29. 

Arsenal dominated Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in the matchday 7 of the Champions League. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard netted a goal each to keep Arsenal hopes to qualify directly for the round of 16. Former Champions League winners AC Milan defeated Girona. 

Check out the results 

RB Leipzig 2-1 Sporting CP (Full Time)

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Brest (Full Time)

Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Full Time)

PSG 4-2 Manchester City (Full Time)

Milan 1-0 Girona (Full Time)

Celtic 1-0 Young Boys (Full Time)

Sparta Praha 0-1 Inter Milan (Full Time)

Feyenoord 3-0 Bayern Munich (Full Time)

Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg (Full Time)

Benfica 4-5 Barcelona (Full Time)

Bologna 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (Full Time)

