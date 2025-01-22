‘Talking more about myself than players’: Amorim issues clarification on ‘worst ever Man United team’ comment

Manchester United have registered four home defeats in the Premier League since Ruben Amorim took over as a manager from Erik ten Hag, who was sacked from the post by the club management at the end of October last year.

After Manchester United’s 1-3 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League clash at the Old Trafford, the Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim made a controversial statement that sparked backlash and extreme reaction from the United fans. 

Manchester United failed to register a shot on target as Brighton dominated the game at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes levelled the score for the Red Devils 1-1 after converting his penalty into a goal. However, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter scored two goals for Brighton in the second half of the Premier League clash, leaving Manchester United with a humbling home defeat. 

At the press conference, Ruben Amorim stated that the team needed to somehow survive in the Premier League after the 4th home defeat, adding that his team was the 'worst ever' in the history of the club. 

“We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that. I am not going to change, no matter what.” Amorim said. 

"I know we can succeed but we need to survive this moment. I am not naive. We need to survive now. We are the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United.” he added. 

A day after making the controversial statement, Ruben Amorim had issued a clarification, stating that he was speaking to himself more than to his players in the team. He added that he had the frustrations while making the comment, adding he should have avoided making the controversial statement. 

“I was talking more about myself than the players. I also said in the same response that I was not helping my players. If you look around every time I speak and every time you push about the players are not good enough, I never put the spot on my players.” Ruben Amorim said. 

“"So I understand I give you that headline and I am frustrated sometimes. Sometimes I should not say it in those terms, but it is what it is and that's it.

"Sometimes it's really hard to hide the frustration in the moment. But the good thing is I said the same things in a different way in the dressing room five minutes before. The response was quite normal because I'm really blunt with my players." he added. 

Ever since Ruben Amorim took charge of Manchester United, the fortunes of the team have not changed as they lost seven matches in 15 matches. United are currently at the 13th spot with seven wins, 5 draws, and 10 losses, and earned 26 points after 22 games. 

