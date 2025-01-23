Milestone ALERT! Gukesh becomes World No. 4, displacing Arjun Erigaisi as highest-ranked Indian chess player

Continuing his meteoric rise in the world of chess, reigning world champion D Gukesh has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigaisi to become the highest-ranked Indian player in the latest FIDE rankings, securing the fourth spot globally.

Milestone ALERT! Gukesh becomes World No. 4, displacing Arjun Erigaisi as highest-ranked Indian chess player snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Continuing his meteoric rise in the world of chess, reigning world champion D Gukesh has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigaisi to become the highest-ranked Indian player in the latest FIDE rankings, securing the fourth spot globally. The updated rankings were released on Thursday.

The 18-year-old prodigy achieved the milestone following his impressive victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer in the ongoing Tata Steel Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands. Gukesh now boasts a rating of 2784, surpassing Erigaisi, who has slipped to fifth with 2779.5 rating points.

Norwegian chess maestro Magnus Carlsen continues to dominate the FIDE rankings as the world No. 1 with 2832.5 points, followed by American grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura (2802) and Fabiano Caruana (2798).

Gukesh's stellar form comes on the heels of his world championship triumph in Singapore last December, where he defeated China's Ding Liren to claim the title. His remarkable achievements in 2024 also earned him the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

After a brief hiatus from the game to attend celebratory events back home, Gukesh returned to competitive chess in style at the Tata Steel Tournament. He remains undefeated with two victories and three draws in the first five rounds, with eight rounds still to play.

In contrast, Arjun Erigaisi, who became India's top-rated player in September 2024 and achieved a peak rating of 2801 in December, has struggled to maintain his form. The 21-year-old, who was part of India's victorious campaign at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest last year, has managed just one point so far in Wijk Aan Zee. His recent performance follows a disappointing outing at the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in New York, where he failed to secure a Candidates berth.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Football Happiest person in the world: Vinicius Junior expresses joy after scoring 100th Real Madrid goal; read post hrd

'Happiest person in the world': Vinicius Junior expresses joy after scoring 100th Real Madrid goal; read post

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didnt play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED hrd

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didn't play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins hrd

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

Football Talking more about myself than players: Amorim issues clarification on worst ever Man United team comment hrd

‘Talking more about myself than players’: Amorim issues clarification on ‘worst ever Man United team’ comment

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Samson left Atkinson in tatters as India batter smashes 22 runs in an over (WATCH) hrd

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Samson left Atkinson in tatters as India batter smashes 22 runs in an over (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Reliance Jio introduces data FREE prepaid plans: Affordable voice and SMS benefits gcw

Reliance Jio introduces data FREE prepaid plans: Affordable voice and SMS benefits

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months vkp

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH NTI

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said ATG

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon