    Roger Federer eyeing Wimbledon return in 2023? Swiss ace's agent reveals

    First Published May 19, 2022, 7:37 PM IST

    Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is set to return at the Laver Cup this September.

    Swiss maestro Roger Federer is on course to make a comeback later this year at the Laver Cup in September after 12 months of injury woes. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who will turn 41 in August, is gearing up to make a Hollywood return to his favourite hunting ground, Wimbledon, next year.

    While it's unlikely Federer will make it to the capital in time for this year's showpiece tournament, it nonetheless represents exciting news for tennis enthusiasts. The Swiss ace's agent has revealed that the eight-time Wimbledon champion has his eyes set on another crown in London after reaching the quarter-finals "on one leg" in 2021.

    Federer later revealed he suffered a 'setback' with his knee injury and went under the knife for the third time in less than two years, which has sidelined the Swiss master ever since.

    Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, spoke to Evening Standard about Federer's return to action this year and what he plans to do in the upcoming season.

    "He's exactly where he wants to be but unfortunately it takes time. He's going to play Laver Cup and Swiss Indoors. Could he add a tournament before then? Maybe yes but more likely after that. He doesn't want to commit to anything too soon before having to pull out. But the Laver Cup is enough time that, if all goes well with rehab events, he can get back for," Godsick said.

    When asked about Federer's plan for another Wimbledon title bid specifically, the agent added, "He won't rush back this time. He will have to be 100 per cent and know he's 100 per cent and that's why he's taking his time doing heavy rehab and training."

    "It's not just when the knee feels good but building up the muscles and getting lungs back. I know he's encouraged where he is. I don't want to be the doctor but what I hope for him is to able to have a great rehab this summer, play some in the fall and give a nice shot at 2023, and then see what happens. I haven't talked to him about that," Godsick added.

    "It was a great effort last year on one leg. And I think he'd like another Wimbledon. That place has been incredibly special to him," Federer's agent concluded.

    If Federer does play at Wimbledon in 2023, it will be a fairytale comeback, given the Swiss maestro will be approaching his 42nd birthday. For now, his fans will be waiting to see their favourite star in London's O2 Arena this September for the Laver Cup before playing his home tournament at the ATP 500 in Basel. 

