Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: Nadal tests injured foot; says 'glad' to be in Paris again

    First Published May 19, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal was seen training on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday for the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal tested out his injured foot in his first practice at the French Open 2022 on Wednesday without any obvious discomfort. The 13-time champion at Roland Garros delighted fans gathered at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris as he looked geared up to create history in his favourite hunting ground.

    Also read: French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic served warning by Carlos Alcaraz

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Welcomed by Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world number four who was runner-up in 2021, Nadal trained with Spanish compatriot Jaume Munar. And taking to Instagram, the 21-time Grand Slam champion expressed delight to be back in Paris.

    WATCH: Nadal trains at Roland Garros

    Image Credit: Rafael Nadal Instagram

    "Good evening Paris ❤️ 🇫🇷 Glad to see you again 😉💪🏻😘 @rolandgarros #Paris #Tennis," wrote the Spaniard in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him smiling as the Roland Garros logo can be seen in the background.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was the 35-year-old's first public appearance since suffering a recurrence of a chronic foot injury in his Italian Open third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov last week.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I'm not injured, I am a player living with an injury. That's it. It's something that is there unfortunately and my day by day is difficult. I am trying hard but of course it is difficult for me. A lot of days I can't practice," Nadal told reporters in Rome.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, the Spanish ace gave no indication that the effects of the injury had followed him to the French capital as he practised for two hours. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Nadal, chasing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, will learn his first-round opponent in Thursday's draw.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 13-time French Open champion, defeated in the semi-finals by eventual champion Novak Djokovic 12 months ago, has an astonishing record of 105 victories against just three losses at the tournament since his title-winning debut in 2005.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Father didn't eat for 2-3 days - KKR kolkata knight riders Rinku Singh on his injury layoff-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Father didn't eat for 2-3 days' - KKR's Rinku Singh on his injury layoff

    IPL 2022: LSG Players, staff recreate Tiger Shroff's dialogue from 'Heropanti'2'; watch - gps

    IPL 2022: LSG Players, staff recreate Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from ‘Heropanti 2’; watch

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have enjoyed my time at IPL - KKR kolkata knight riders outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'I've enjoyed my time at IPL' - KKR's outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry raging form helps Golden State Warriors crush Dallas Mavericks in Game 1-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry helps Warriors crush Mavericks in Game 1

    UEFA Europa League, UEL 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Eintracht Frankfurt crowned champion against Rangers-ayh

    Europa League 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Frankfurt crowned champion against Rangers

    Recent Stories

    Jofra Archer ruled out for English summer due to back stress fracture-ayh

    Jofra Archer ruled out for English summer due to back stress fracture

    Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant? Netizens troll actress for 'lip-job', fat-shamed her RBA

    Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant? Netizens troll actress for 'lip-job', fat-shamed her

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert - adt

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report snt

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic served warning by Carlos Alcaraz-ayh

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic served warning by Carlos Alcaraz

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon