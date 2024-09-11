Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vinesh Phogat lashes out at PT Usha over lack of support at Paris Olympics

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has expressed disappointment, stating that PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association, only pretended to support her during her disqualification from the Olympics but did not provide any real assistance.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 5:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    Vinesh Phogat and PT Usha

    In the recent Paris Olympics, India's Vinesh Phogat advanced to the finals of 50 kg freestyle wrestling. However, during the weigh-in on the day of the final, the 30-year-old was found to be 100 grams over weight and was disqualified in accordance with the Olympic rules. Heartbroken, she announced her retirement from wrestling.

    article_image2

    Vinesh Phogat

    In appreciation of Vinesh Phogat's efforts, the Haryana government announced that she would receive the honor and rewards given to a silver medalist.

    article_image3

    Vinesh Phogat

    After retiring from wrestling, she joined the Haryana State Congress Party. It is being said that she will contest in the upcoming assembly elections.

    article_image4

    Vinesh Phogat

    "PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...Like you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well. That's why I was heartbroken. Otherwise a lot of people are saying 'don't leave wrestling'. For what should I continue! There is politics everywhere," said Phogat in an interview with AAA media.

    article_image5

    PT Usha

    Anything can happen behind closed doors in politics. That's how politics was played in Paris. This broke my heart. I didn't know what was happening outside when I was in the hospital. I was going through a difficult phase in my life. PT Usha said that she is with me. But she said that it was just posturing and not the right thing to do.

    article_image6

    PT Usha

    PT Usha is one of India's most decrated athletes and the 60-year-old was appointed as Indian Olympic Associan (IOA) president back in December, 2022. India won a combined total of 15 medals in the last three editions of Olympics, compared to 20 medals between 1952 and 2012. 

