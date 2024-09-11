Vinesh Phogat lashes out at PT Usha over lack of support at Paris Olympics

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has expressed disappointment, stating that PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association, only pretended to support her during her disqualification from the Olympics but did not provide any real assistance.

In the recent Paris Olympics, India's Vinesh Phogat advanced to the finals of 50 kg freestyle wrestling. However, during the weigh-in on the day of the final, the 30-year-old was found to be 100 grams over weight and was disqualified in accordance with the Olympic rules. Heartbroken, she announced her retirement from wrestling.

In appreciation of Vinesh Phogat's efforts, the Haryana government announced that she would receive the honor and rewards given to a silver medalist.

After retiring from wrestling, she joined the Haryana State Congress Party. It is being said that she will contest in the upcoming assembly elections.

"PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...Like you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well. That's why I was heartbroken. Otherwise a lot of people are saying 'don't leave wrestling'. For what should I continue! There is politics everywhere," said Phogat in an interview with AAA media.

Anything can happen behind closed doors in politics. That's how politics was played in Paris. This broke my heart. I didn't know what was happening outside when I was in the hospital. I was going through a difficult phase in my life. PT Usha said that she is with me. But she said that it was just posturing and not the right thing to do.

PT Usha is one of India's most decrated athletes and the 60-year-old was appointed as Indian Olympic Associan (IOA) president back in December, 2022. India won a combined total of 15 medals in the last three editions of Olympics, compared to 20 medals between 1952 and 2012.

