Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

PV Sindhu continued her progress in the Singapore Open 2022, entering the quarters. Also, HS Prannoy sealed his place in the quarters.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and in-form Indian shuttler HS Prannoy gave a splendid performance to storm their way into another quarterfinal. On Thursday, they registered convincing wins in Round 2 of the 2022 Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament. Third seed Sindhu brushed aside a daring challenge from world number 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 during the women's singles clash to set up a match against Han Yue of China. On the other hand, the world number 19, Prannoy, raked up his second win in three weeks over world number four and third seed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan 14-21, 22-20, 21-18, with the match lasting nine minutes over an hour.

Prannoy is looking to break his five-year-old title run as he prepares to face Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the quarters. A day after securing an upset win over Indian compatriot Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath saw his run end with a competitive loss to Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 10-21 21-18 16-21. ALSO READ: Singapore Open 2022 - PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth

