    Sadio Mane admits to being 'hooked' by Bayern Munich interest

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    Sadio Mane is all set to join Bayern Munich from Liverpool, as he is in the German city to complete his move. Meanwhile, he has revealed what has interested him in joining the Bavarian.

    Senegalese striker Sadio Mane is all set to complete his move from English giant Liverpool to German champion Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old is already in the German city to complete his transfer in the coming days. It is still a shock for some Liverpool fans as to why he would move to the Bavarian despite having had tremendous success with The Reds. For Liverpool, he has plundered 120 goals in 269 games across tournaments, besides winning six titles, including the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). On the same note, he has explained his decision about what interested him in moving to Bayern.

    Speaking to the German publication Bild, Mane articulated, "I've said many times, my life has always been a challenge. I was hooked when my advisor first told me about Bayern Munich's interest. I saw myself there right away. For me, it was the right club at the right time. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the team is always fighting for every title."

    ALSO READ: Sadio Mane headed for Bayern Munich after EURO 41 million deal with Liverpool - Reports

    "So, for me, it was a perfect idea and the right decision to come here. My agent told me that there were also requests from other clubs. That's part of the deal. But, I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented the plan. I found myself in Bayern's plan more than anyone else," concluded Mane.

    Mane's move to Bayern is reportedly worth around £35 million, including add-ons. While he had already undergone his medical with the club on Tuesday, he was pictured wearing a Bavarian jersey as he signed autographs for the fans. The Senegalese was supposedly determined to quit Liverpool following the 2021-22 season-end and has probably taken some pay cuts to seal his move to the Allianz Arena.

