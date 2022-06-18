Sadio Mane headed for Bayern Munich after EURO 41 million deal with Liverpool - Reports

Sadio Mane has been sensational for Liverpool since 2016. However, he is headed for Bayern Munich following a €41 million deal between the two clubs.

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane is set to end his five-year glorious stint with Liverpool, as he will be travelling to Germany to join champion Bayern Munich. The two clubs reportedly agreed to a €41 million deal on Friday evening. Although Mane had a year left in his contract, Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann was desperate to have him with the Bavarians. While The Reds rejected a couple of the German champion's initial bids, the Senegalese has seemingly made up his mind about playing with Bayern, compelling Liverpool to accept the Bavarians' third offer. Also, The Reds' decision to buy Darwin Nunez from Benfica opened the doors for Mane's sale.

As per reports, even Senegal national head coach Aliou Cisse had encouraged Mane to go for Bayern. According to Stats Perform, Liverpool will be getting €32 million in assured terms, along with €6 million based on appearances, besides €3 million extra, depending on Mane's success and achievements with the German champion. Reportedly, Bayern had initially offered €25 million, along with €5 million in add-ons, which were tied to Mane's success at Bayern. ALSO READ: 'I made Lionel Messi's only transfer!' - Former PSG Sporting Director Leonardo

As for Mane's success with Liverpool, he scored 120 goals in 269 matches across tournaments. Overall, he has 192 from 454 club games. While he won a couple of titles with his former club Red Bull Salzburg, including the Austrian Bundesliga, his accolades with The Reds are six titles, including an English Premier League (EPL) and a UEFA Champions League (UCL).

