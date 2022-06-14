Queen's Club Championships 2022: Andy Murray pulls out; setback ahead of Wimbledon

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Queen's Club Championships 2022 due to an abdominal injury. His status for Wimbledon 2022 remains unknown.

In a significant setback for Andy Murray of Great Britain, he has been forced to pull out of the 2022 Queen's Club Championships due to an abdominal injury. As a result, it has thrown his grass-court preparations for the 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam, slated to get underway in London from June 27. He has been in great form in the last couple of weeks, as he also made it to the final of the Stuttgart Open 2022 last week, losing to Matteo Berrettini of Italy. He also holds a 31-8 record at the Queen's Club, where he has won record five singles championships.

Murray released a statement on his status, stating, "After having a scan, an abdominal injury means I won't be fit to compete at Queen's this year. The tournament means a lot to me, and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already."

