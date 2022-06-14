Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen's Club Championships 2022: Andy Murray pulls out; setback ahead of Wimbledon

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Andy Murray has pulled out of the Queen's Club Championships 2022 due to an abdominal injury. His status for Wimbledon 2022 remains unknown.

    Image credit: Getty

    In a significant setback for Andy Murray of Great Britain, he has been forced to pull out of the 2022 Queen's Club Championships due to an abdominal injury. As a result, it has thrown his grass-court preparations for the 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam, slated to get underway in London from June 27. He has been in great form in the last couple of weeks, as he also made it to the final of the Stuttgart Open 2022 last week, losing to Matteo Berrettini of Italy. He also holds a 31-8 record at the Queen's Club, where he has won record five singles championships.

    Image credit: Getty

    Murray released a statement on his status, stating, "After having a scan, an abdominal injury means I won't be fit to compete at Queen's this year. The tournament means a lot to me, and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already."

    ALSO READ: Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic slips out of Top 2

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    As for Murray's status for Wimbledon, it remains unknown if he would be able to participate in the only grass-court Slam. Murray has won the Slam on twin occasions of the three Slams he has won to date. While he last won the Wimbledon in 2016, which also happened to be his last Slam win. He is currently ranked 47th in the ATP singles ranking and will aim to scale more in the coming days and possibly return to his glory days.

