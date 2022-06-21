Players express astonishment upon Serena Williams' return to court after 12 months

Serena Williams is back on court after being out of action for 12 months. Meanwhile, some players have been surprised by the same and have expressed their astonishment.

Serena Williams of the United States of America (USA) is back on court after 12 months to delight her fans once again. She returns during the Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022 event, where she is playing doubles with her partner Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, as the duo play their first game of the tournament against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Marie Bouzková of the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Meanwhile, some modern-day tennis stars are surprised by the return of the 40-year-old legend, having won the most Grand Slams in the Open Era (23). Her last competitive match was in Wimbledon last year, where she was forced to withdraw in the opening round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, having suffered a hamstring injury.

Reigning world number four, Paula Badosa of Spain expressed her astonishment and said, "I think it surprised everyone. But, it's terrific to have her back, and it amazed me how she [Williams] had all this hunger for the game and still has it. I think it is a great inspiration. I hope she can be back for much more time because I think she does very good in tennis." ALSO READ: How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

Williams will also be competing in the Wimbledon Slam from next week, having been granted a wild card entry. Currently ranked 1,223 in the WTA Singles, she will remain unseeded, and it will be interesting to see who she draws in the opening round. "I hope she Iga [Swiatek]. At least someone should stop Iga a little bit," said Jabeur, reports IANS.

