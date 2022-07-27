Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neymar to face fraud trial in Barcelona; could end up in jail for 5 years

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    Neymar will be undergoing a fraud trial in Barcelona. It could lead him to five years in jail.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Brazilian star striker Neymar joined Spanish giants Barcelona from Santos in 2013, where he had an impressive career before moving to French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017. However, nine years since he landed in Barcelona, he has landed in cold waters following alleged irregularities relating to his transfer. The saga has already been on for the last few years. It will likely conclude during the trial on October 17, a month before the FIFA World Cup 2022. Also, some other figures are expected to be present during the trial. Per Spanish reports, former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, along with Neymar's parents, have been alleged of the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The allegations have been put forward by investment fund DIS, while the ones involved have denied any wrongdoings, reports BBC. The fund claims that it was due to receive 40% of Neymar's transfer fees when he moved to Barcelona from Santos. The fund also alleges that it has received far fewer fees than expected, while part of the fee had been obscured.

    ALSO READ: PSG star Neymar as Ronaldo's replacement? Man United chalk 4-man list as Plan B explored

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Neymar's expensive transfer has often attracted legal rows. A year ago, Barcelona made an out-of-court settlement with the Brazilian regarding his €222 million move to PSG. The club feels he should pay back the million euros he received while signing the new contract with the Catalans in 2016. Earlier, Barca was asked to pay €5.5 million for irregularities in his move from Santos.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As Neymar awaits the fate of his trial, reports suggest that if found guilty, he could face a jail term of five years. Meanwhile, he is also weighing up his options and his PSG future. Reports have also suggested that English giants Manchester United are considering making a move for the Brazilian as a replacement for its Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, who is looking to leave Old Trafford.

