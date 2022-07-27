PSG star Neymar as Ronaldo's replacement? Man United chalk 4-man list as Plan B explored

While Manchester United continue to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over his future at Old Trafford, reports suggest the Red Devils are exploring replacement options with PSG's Neymar featuring in a 4-man list.

Erik ten Hag doesn't have much time left to make sure Manchester United is ready for the upcoming season up top. The manager of the Red Devils currently has the option to start the forthcoming season with players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and an improved Anthony Martial. The Dutchman may also have Portugal talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, to lead his line against Brighton, but the 37-year-old's future is still in the air. The uncertainty has reportedly forced United to explore replacement options. It is believed that the club have chalked up a four-person list to replace the wantaway striker, with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar among the names suggested. Also read: Has Ronaldo run out of options after Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich rule out transfer?

On Tuesday, Ronaldo returned to United's training base in Carrington to talk with Ten Hag and his staff about his future. According to Mirror Football, the 37-year-old was astonished to learn that the Red Devils were considering allowing him to go on a loan provided he signed an extension contract. Should the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decide to go on his terms before the summer transfer window closes, then Ten Hag will need to ensure that Ronaldo is adequately replaced.

As Barcelona looks to offload talent to balance their books, Anthony is a priority target for the former Ajax manager. Memphis Depay has also recently been linked with a move to United. Other names on the list reportedly include PSG star Neymar, Ivan Toney of Brentford, Sasa Kalajdzic of Stuttgart, and Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco, a player with whom the club has previously been linked. Also read: 'It's time to train, let's go' - Ronaldo to Man United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks

The chances of Neymar making a shock move to Old Trafford, however, seems highly unlikely, especially after the PSG star insisted last week that he wants to stay at Parc des Princes despite links he could leave this summer. With sensational striker Kylian Mbappe supposedly having more say in the dressing room and Christophe Galtier replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, reports suggested that Neymar could be on his way out. However, the Brazil international claimed that he wants to remain with the Ligue 1 champions.

"I still want to stay here with the club," Neymar had said after PSG's 3-0 win over J-league side Urawa Reds on the club's tour of Japan. "So far, the club hasn't said anything to me, so I don't know what their plans are for me. I don't need to prove myself to anyone - I just need to play my football, and I have to be happy playing football," the Brazilian forward had added. Also read: #ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

In 2019, Ben Yedder was plying his trade at Sevilla when he caught the eye at Old Trafford. The Red Devils had "everything agreed" for a deal to happen, according to Sevilla-based publication La Colina de Nervion at the time. Romelu Lukaku left the club for Inter Milan during the same transfer window, and United was hunting for a successor. However, they overspent on both Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

