    NBA: 'When the game gets tight, they shrink' - Chris Haynes outlines Boston Celtics' shortcomings

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    NBA Insider Chris Haynes was critical of the Boston Celtics' ability to close games following a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2022.

    Image credit: NBA/Twitter

    In a recent talk show with Dan Patrick, NBA Insider Chris Haynes questioned whether the occasion of the NBA Finals 2022 was too much for the Boston Celtics. Haynes primarily referred to the Celtics' two fourth-quarter collapses in Games 4 and 5 of the NBA 2022 Finals, as the Celtics' surrendered their series lead in the Finals. In Game 4, the Celtics surrendered a 17-3 run [in the last 4:56] to end the game, as the Warriors came back to defeat the Celtics on their homecourt. Game 5 had a similar story as the Celtics collapsed in the fourth quarter and lost the quarter by 15 points when the starters were removed.

    Image credit: NBA/Twitter

    While speaking to Dan Patrick about the Celtics' problems in the Finals, Chris Haynes said, "Turnovers. Carelessness. They're showing their lack of experience at this stage. It looks like the stage is a little bit too much for them, especially if the game gets tight. It doesn't matter if they're at home or on the road. When the game gets tight, they shrink."

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic to play for Serbia in Eurobasket

    Image credit: Getty

    The Celtics' problem of collapsing in the games is not new whatsoever. Most of the Celtics' losses earlier in the season came in close games. The Celtics' post-season has also been marred with such games. The Celtics blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, which sent them on the verge of elimination. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics led the game by eight points. However, they'd be outscored by 25 points in the next quarter, eventually surrendering the game.

