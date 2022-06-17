NBA: 'When the game gets tight, they shrink' - Chris Haynes outlines Boston Celtics' shortcomings

NBA Insider Chris Haynes was critical of the Boston Celtics' ability to close games following a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2022.

In a recent talk show with Dan Patrick, NBA Insider Chris Haynes questioned whether the occasion of the NBA Finals 2022 was too much for the Boston Celtics. Haynes primarily referred to the Celtics' two fourth-quarter collapses in Games 4 and 5 of the NBA 2022 Finals, as the Celtics' surrendered their series lead in the Finals. In Game 4, the Celtics surrendered a 17-3 run [in the last 4:56] to end the game, as the Warriors came back to defeat the Celtics on their homecourt. Game 5 had a similar story as the Celtics collapsed in the fourth quarter and lost the quarter by 15 points when the starters were removed.

While speaking to Dan Patrick about the Celtics' problems in the Finals, Chris Haynes said, "Turnovers. Carelessness. They're showing their lack of experience at this stage. It looks like the stage is a little bit too much for them, especially if the game gets tight. It doesn't matter if they're at home or on the road. When the game gets tight, they shrink." ALSO READ: NBA 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic to play for Serbia in Eurobasket

