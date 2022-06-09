NBA Finals: The Greatest Finals MVPs of all time

A new NBA Finals MVP will be crowned in a few days, but here’s looking back to some of the greatest finals performances ever

Image Credit: Getty Images

The NBA Finals MVP is the accolade given to the player who has the best performance in the Final. The prize has accurately been named after Bill Russell, who won 11 championships and would’ve certainly collected many more NBA Finals MVP trophies had the award existed before 1969. Over the years, we have seen some sensational finals series performances that have led to the Finals MVP. Here are some of the best:

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Jerry West, 1969: The first iteration of the Finals MVP award was the only time a player from the losing team won the accolade. Despite losing the series in seven games, Jerry West gave it his all: a 53-point performance in Game 1 and a 40-point triple-double in Game 7. West averaged an absurd 37.9 points per game along with 7.4 assists to win the NBA Finals MVP. ALSO READ: NBA 2022 - Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson's struggles in the Finals

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Magic Johnson, 1980: In 1980, at just 20-years-old, Magic Johnson became the youngest player ever to be named the NBA Finals MVP. Johnson had a tremendous first-finals series averaging 21.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. However, the game that stood out was the closeout road Game 6, where the Lakers were missing key center and star player Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Johnson started the clinching Game 6 as his team’s center despite commonly serving as the team’s point guard. Johnson would rotate playing through all five possible positions during the game to earn 42 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in a title-winning performance.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Jordan, 1993: Michael Jordan would win the third of his six championships in 1993 as the Bulls would defeat the Phoenix Suns, led by MVP Charles Barkley. Jordan would collect the highest average per game in the NBA Finals, with 42 points per game. ALSO READ: NBA Finals 2022 - Stephen Curry's reaction to his teammates winning Finals MVP

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Shaquille O'Neal, 2000: In the 2000 NBA Finals, Shaquille O Neal dominated the Indiana Pacers by averaging 38 points and 16.7 rebounds across six games. For one of the only times in NBA history, O’Neal led each finals game in scoring.

Image Credit: Getty Images