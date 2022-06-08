Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2022: Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson's struggles in the Finals

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    In a recent interview, Stephen Curry talked about fellow "Splash Brother" Klay Thompson's struggles in the NBA Finals.

    Image credit: Getty

    Klay Thompson has shot 13 points per game on a 30% field goal percentage and a 27% three-point percentage throughout the two NBA 2022 Finals games. His back-court partner Stephen Curry is not concerned about this, though. In a recent interview, Curry said he expects Klay to bounce back while acknowledging how well the Celtics have guarded the sharpshooter. Curry expects Thompson to bounce back and have a signature clutch performance at some point in the series.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Curry said, "It's tricky. It's like you don't tell Klay Thompson to do anything different. He's Klay Thompson. We've seen it year after year after year. We've seen him impact series with breakout games. He's got the nickname 'Game 6 Klay' for a reason."

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals 2022 - Stephen Curry's reaction to his teammates winning Finals MVP

    Image credit: Getty

    "So, there's nothing really about his confidence or anything you need to say to him. It's just a matter of understanding how Boston's defending him [Thompson] and where he can let the game come to him a little bit. They know what he's capable of, and they send a lot of attention," Curry added.

    Image credit: NBA/Facebook

    "So, whether he's getting many shots early or late or whenever it comes in the game, be ready for his moment because he knows it's coming. I'm not a real gambling man throughout a series, but I would put a lot of money on Klay's going to have his moment, shine, and impact the series in a significant way," concluded Curry.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 - Anthony Davis key to lakers success, says new head coach Darvin Ham

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Thompson does have a record of coming up clutch in crucial games. "Game 6 Klay" was born when Klay scored 41 points to give the Warriors a vital win in Oklahoma City and tie the series back in 2016. With the season on the line in Game 6 in NBA 2019 against the Raptors, Klay was on fire with a game-leading 30 points in three quarters.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    However, an ACL injury shattered Thompson and the Warriors' hopes. This injury (and a re-aggravation) would keep Klay out of NBA action for over 900 days. Klay has managed to turn back the clock in this post-season and came up huge in the closeout Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Thompson had a game-leading 32-point game on very efficient shooting to seal a finals spot for the Warriors.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SAI Sports Authority of India calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after coach accused of inappropriate behaviour-ayh

    SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after coach accused of inappropriate behaviour

    Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; reaches 200 million Instagram followers-ayh

    Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; reaches 200 million Instagram followers

    Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara bags gold with world record shot-ayh

    Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara bags gold with world record shot

    NBA national basketball association: New Head Coach Darvin Ham sees Russell Westbrook as a significant Los angeles Lakers contributor-krn

    NBA: New Head Coach Darvin Ham sees Russell Westbrook as a significant LA Lakers contributor

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: Charlotte Hornets head coach finalists to meet with Michael Jordan this week-krn

    NBA 2022: Charlotte Hornets head coach finalists to meet with Michael Jordan this week

    Recent Stories

    Revealed Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal drb

    Revealed! Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

    Poise amidst wreckage: Graduation waltz of Ukrainian students leaves world numb watch snt

    Poise amidst wreckage: Graduation waltz of Ukrainian students leaves world numb

    SAI Sports Authority of India calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after coach accused of inappropriate behaviour-ayh

    SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after coach accused of inappropriate behaviour

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage

    Kpop BTS to collab with Charlie Puth

    BTS to collab with Charlie Puth?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon