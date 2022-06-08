Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry's reaction to his teammates winning Finals MVP

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    In a recent interview, Stephen Curry opened up about the one accolade that has eluded him: The Finals MVP.

    Image credit: Getty

    Stephen Curry has one of the most incredible resumes in NBA history: Two-time MVP, three-time NBA Champion, eight-time All-NBA, and All-star, All-Star MVP. However, an accolade is noticeably missing: The Finals MVP. In a recent interview, Curry opened up about what it would mean to win the award. Curry said it would mean everything because of the joy such a moment would produce. Curry did re-iterate that winning a championship takes priority over anything else, including the Finals MVP.

    Image credit: Getty

    In his interview, Curry said the following about the Finals MVP: "It would mean everything. When Andre won, when KD won his two, there was just so much joy. No matter who wins it, there's so much joy at that moment. You want to experience it, and I think the context of every series changes in terms of what it's going to take to win."

    Image credit: NBA/Twitter

    "To win this championship, get three more wins, and hold that Larry O'Brien trophy-like, I will have to keep playing the way I am and hold myself to that standard. That smaller trophy isn't the motivation at all. You know what comes with winning the big one and what it takes to do that, so we're focused on that," added Curry.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Curry is far and away Golden State Warriors' most likely candidate for the Finals MVP award at this point of the Finals series. While the Boston Celtics' elite defence is the focal target, Steph has averaged 31.5 points, 4.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game, with 62% True Shooting through the two games so far. Unlike 2015, 2017, or 2018, it seems highly unlikely that a Warriors championship wouldn't see Curry lift the Finals MVP.

