LeBron James' future with Los Angeles Lakers is not certain beyond NBA 2022-23 season

The Los Angeles Lakers megastar is yet to sign an extension beyond 2023 when his contract expires.

Image credit: Getty

According to Bleacher Report's reputed Eric Pinus, LeBron James is not decided on his Los Angeles Lakers' future beyond the NBA 2022-23 season. James' future will likely be dependent on the Lakers' off-season, with the NBA Draft set to take place in less than a couple of weeks and free agency starting towards the end of June. James' hesitancy to sign an extension may also exist because of the Lakers' 2021-22 season. The Lakers were expected to contend but instead ended up missing the post-season. Injuries were partially a reason for the failure as James only played 56 out of 82 games while Anthony Davis missed more than half of the season due to injury.

Image credit: Getty

However, at no point did the Lakers look good enough even at full strength, and this was despite an all-NBA season from LeBron at the age of 37, as he averaged over 30 points per game. James wants the Lakers to improve their roster if they want to keep him long-term. On the other hand, Free-Agents will be more likely to sign with the Lakers if they have the assurance that LeBron will be playing with him for at least a few years. ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Knicks Interested in trades for Pacers' Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon

Image credit: Getty