NBA off-season 2022: Knicks Interested in trades for Pacers' Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon have garnered plenty of interest from around the NBA league, with the New York Knicks seriously interested in both players.

According to insider Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers are looking to trade veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner. The Pacers committed to rebuilding when they traded long-time franchise player Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento in exchange for second-year player Tyrese Haliburton. While Turner and Brigdon can help Haliburton and Co, the Pacers see more value in trading the two players. The Pacers are looking for young talent and draft capital in possible trade offers. Turner, 26, can help teams compete for thanks to his great shot-blocking ability and defensive instincts on the defensive end and finishing and three-point shooting ability on the offensive end.

Brogdon is a Jack of all trades who can score at three levels, play-make at a high level, and be a respectable defender. According to Fischer, the Knicks have been looking for a point guard, and Brogdon maybe someone they get, with many of their aspirational targets likely going elsewhere. With Center Mitchell Robinson entering free agency, the Knicks would upgrade their position by getting Turner.

In his recent article, Bleacher Report Insider Jake Fischer said, "Indiana widely explored the market for Myles Turner before the 26-year-old's season ended because of a stress reaction in his left foot. The Pacers have since resumed trade conversations about Turner ahead of the Draft, sources told B/R, in addition to engaging opposing front offices on point guard Malcolm Brogdon."

Fischer added, "Turner's impending free agency in 2023 seems to be clear grounds for the Pacers to re-engage his trade market this offseason if there's little momentum for a contract extension with Indiana. Sources said that the Charlotte Hornets have long been considered a potential landing spot for Turner, and the Hornets have communicated around the league a willingness to move the No. 15 pick."

"Other clues for potential Turner destinations: The Toronto Raptors remain focused on adding a starting-calibre center, and the New York Knicks expressed interest in Turner before the trade deadline as well," asserted Fischer.

Fischer noted about Brogdon, "The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is interested in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. But, if New York doesn't jump up the lottery order—league executives don't forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free-agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard."