Has Cristiano Ronaldo's agent discussed a potential move for the Portuguese to Chelsea?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player. However, his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly met new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo had decided to stay with English giants Manchester United despite a turbulent last season. The Red Devils finished sixth in the English Premier League (EPL), as it would be playing in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) this upcoming season, a tournament that Ronaldo has never featured in. While the United fans were hoping to witness Ronnie's magic at Old Trafford for another season, it seems like the Portuguese has gone frustrated with the club's current inactivity in the transfer market. To vent his frustration, he has reportedly been eyeing a move out of United. At the same time, some recent reports suggest that his agent Jorge Mendes has met with new Chelsea owner Todd Behly over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to 90min, Chelsea and Boehly have engaged in talks with numerous football player managers, including Mendes, while Ronaldo's name was also raised over a potential move to London. However, it does not necessarily have to be Ronaldo, as Mendes is also the agent to other top players, like Joao Felix and David de Gea. ALSO READ: Ronaldo is back in action; trains hard ahead of Man United's pre-season

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nevertheless, sources have confirmed that Ronaldo's name was brought upon to assess the current situation and that Chelsea was not planning on bidding for the Portuguese. Also, around 30 players were discussed during Chelsea and Boehly's recent meet with the agents. As for Ronaldo, he is still contracted to United for 12 more months, besides having the option to extend his stay at Old Trafford by a year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although Ronaldo is purportedly not impressed with United's inactivity in the ongoing transfer window, he has been said to be a vital part of new club manager Erik ten Hag's future as the latter look to rebuild the Red Devils from scratch. In contrast, Chelsea aims to strengthen its attack, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku re-joining Serie A giants Inter Milan on loan. ALSO READ: 'Messi 30' beats 'Ronaldo 7' - PSG star surpasses Man United icon's record for jerseys sold

Image Credit: Getty Images