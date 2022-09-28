UNL: 'Victory is the best antidote for any depression' - Enrique after Spain trumps Portugal

Spain produced a classic performance to edge past Portugal 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday. Consequently, Spain tops its group table, while Spanish boss Luis Enrique has labelled the win as an antidote.

Image credit: Getty

It was expected to be a nervy clash between Portugal and Spain in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23 at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams put on their best show and eventually turned out to be so. At the same time, the visitors had the last laugh with a 1-0 victory, thanks to the lone winner from Álvaro Morata in the 88th minute following a sublime assist from Nico Williams. Spain has topped its group chart with this success, while Portugal is ranked second. Meanwhile, the Red Fury head coach Luis Enrique was delighted and relieved by the win, labelling the triumph as an 'antidote'.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Interacting with the reporters after the win, Enrique said, "It is a wonderful sport in which victory is the best antidote for any depression or state of sadness. Portugal is a top team. I insisted a lot, perhaps too much, on having the ball in the first half, and we did." ALSO READ: Nations League: 'It was all perfect until the final 20 minutes' - Mancini on Italy's win over Hungary

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

"It is clear that we prefer to make the passes in the opposing half. The first half was necessary to show that the ball was ours; I felt that the goal would come in the second half. We repeat reaching the final four, which is a great joy," Enrique added, reports FotMob.

Image credit: Getty