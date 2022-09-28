Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UNL: 'Victory is the best antidote for any depression' - Enrique after Spain trumps Portugal

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Spain produced a classic performance to edge past Portugal 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday. Consequently, Spain tops its group table, while Spanish boss Luis Enrique has labelled the win as an antidote.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was expected to be a nervy clash between Portugal and Spain in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23 at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams put on their best show and eventually turned out to be so. At the same time, the visitors had the last laugh with a 1-0 victory, thanks to the lone winner from Álvaro Morata in the 88th minute following a sublime assist from Nico Williams. Spain has topped its group chart with this success, while Portugal is ranked second. Meanwhile, the Red Fury head coach Luis Enrique was delighted and relieved by the win, labelling the triumph as an 'antidote'.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Interacting with the reporters after the win, Enrique said, "It is a wonderful sport in which victory is the best antidote for any depression or state of sadness. Portugal is a top team. I insisted a lot, perhaps too much, on having the ball in the first half, and we did."

    ALSO READ: Nations League: 'It was all perfect until the final 20 minutes' - Mancini on Italy's win over Hungary

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "It is clear that we prefer to make the passes in the opposing half. The first half was necessary to show that the ball was ours; I felt that the goal would come in the second half. We repeat reaching the final four, which is a great joy," Enrique added, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    When asked about his final squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in November, Enrique replied, "It is wonderful to train these players. The list is not 26; there are 40 who can come to the World Cup. It is a pleasure to train players of such quality. The pity is that players are going to stay out [of the final squad]. It changes continuously. It will be difficult for me."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I preview: Death bowling remains India most significant concern against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram T20I: Death bowling remains India's most significant concern

    ioc ioa meet olympic hero Abhinav Bindra proposes 5-point guideline to propel India's mission of becoming a sporting nation snt

    Abhinav Bindra proposes 5-point guideline to propel India's mission of becoming a sporting nation

    football EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Tottenham: Fans overjoyed as Saka hits sublime form ahead of crucial North London derby snt

    EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Tottenham: Fans overjoyed as Saka hits sublime form ahead of North London derby

    Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating-ayh

    Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating

    football Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup 2022 qatar glory snt

    Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr. and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup glory

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 Pro users face another issue iPhone restarts while charging report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro users face another issue, report iPhone restarts while charging

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia AJR

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia

    UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today; know details here - adt

    UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today; know details here

    Google Pixel Watch digital crown to health features here is what we know about Google first smartwatch gcw

    Google Pixel Watch: Digital crown to health features; here's what we know about Google's first smartwatch

    Want to improve your sex life Here are 5 yoga poses you can try sur

    Want to improve your sex life? Here are 5 yoga poses you can try

    Recent Videos

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; Police suspect prank

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Working on getting better at defending targets - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produces royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produce royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants

    Video Icon
    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon