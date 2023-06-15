Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez transformed into 'desert rose' by Pakistani designer

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez has dramatically transformed her modest lifestyle into a lavish multimillion-dollar affair. Currently residing in Saudi Arabia with her husband, a prominent figure in Al-Nassr, and their four children, Georgina Rodriguez has seamlessly adapted to her new life. 

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez candidly discussed her career as a model and lifestyle influencer, reflecting on the challenges she faced, including grief and sorrow, and expressing her profound gratitude for her present circumstances. Her life has materialised into the perfect manifestation of her long-held aspirations.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Captivating our attention most recently is the 29-year-old's stunning wardrobe provided by Faraz Manan, a renowned fashion designer from Pakistan's esteemed fashion house. Having previously dressed esteemed personalities from Pakistan and India, Faraz was bestowed with the opportunity to dress one of the world's most influential women.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In two stunning outfits for the issue, Georgina Rodriguez stole the show. Faraz dressed her in a black sequin dress with a fur collar, a long mesh cloak, and Swarovski crystals for her debut. 

    Also Read: SEXY Pictures: 5 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez raised temperatures in Saudi Arabia

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina's alternative outfit was a champagne-coloured blouse and pencil skirt paired with a Swarovski crystal power shoulder cape.

