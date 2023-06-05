Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: 5 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez raised temperatures in Saudi Arabia

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has adapted to a new life in Saudi Arabia. Here's a look at 5 times the model sizzled in the Gulf nation.

    Since his move to Al-Nassar in January, Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the headlines and become a popular figure in Saudi Arabia, Not just the Portuguese star but also his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has won the hearts of people in Riyadh.

    Here's a look at 5 times the model raised the temperatures with her Bikini and Desert looks:

    In her recent Instagram post, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, was seen relishing her time in a swimming pool in Saudi Arabia while donning a blue bikini. The model looked stunning and wowed her fans with her wet hair look.

    Georgina Rodriguez who moved to Saudi Arabia earlier this year with her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, has enjoyed her time in the deserts. On one occasion, the model sported a peach coloured flowing jacket with matching trousers and paired her outfit with a green ensemble.

    During her stay in Riyadh so far, the Al Nassr star, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has charmed her Instagram followers with photographs of her time in the desert with their kids. On one occasion, the model stunned in a light blue satin shirt, which she paired along with denims and white trainers.

    Since his move to Al-Nassar in January, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend has become the talk of the town and has made it into the hearts of the people in Saudi Arabia. In this photograph, the model left her fans drooling in a light green shirt paired with dark green trousers. She accessorised her look with a pair of shades as she raised the temperature in the Gulf nation.

    In one of her first Instagram posts from the deserts of Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, charmed her fans with a strapless top, paired with an olive green skirt.

    With Cristiano Ronaldo confirming recently that he will continue to play for Al-Nassr in the next season, fans of the Portuguese legend will wait for more such sizzling photographs of Georgina Rodriguez from the desert land in the upcoming season.

