Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

    Manchester City beat Liverpool by one point to clinch their fourth Premier League title in five years after defeating Aston Villa 3-2 at home on the final day of the season.

    football 'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published May 22, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

    It was a heartbreaking night for Liverpool after Manchester City beat the Reds by one point to clinch their fourth Premier League title in five years. 

    The Sky Blues retained their crown most dramatically as they hauled themselves back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three strikes in the final 15 minutes. 

    Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice, with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league with 93 points.

    Despite Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves at Anfield, the victory was not enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to close in on the unique quadruple glory.

    Also read: Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory

    While Etihad Stadium erupted in celebration, fans at Anfield were left in tears. However, the team took to Twitter to thank their supporters for this epic season and sent a reminder that the Reds have one more crucial game to go - the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28 in Paris.

    "Thank you for your brilliant support this season, Reds. What an incredible ride this special team has taken us all on ❤. There have been so many memorable moments, together. One game to go. See you all in Paris 🇫🇷," Liverpool wrote on their official Twitter handle.

    Divock Origi, who will leave Anfield this summer amid interest from AC Milan, too had a farewell message. "Hey guys, last game... It's been an honour. Enjoyed every single minute. Still one more big one to come. So, let's do it," the Liverpool legend said.

    Scores of Liverpool fans took to the micro-blogging site to cheer their team despite losing the Premier League title by just one point. Here's a look at reactions from the Reds' fans:

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory snt

    Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    His support is unmatchable India badminton champions meet PM Modi

    'His support is unmatchable': India's badminton champions meet PM Modi

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday with a Doodle facts trivia more

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday; Do you know him?

    Recent Stories

    football Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory snt

    Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory

    football PSG Lionel Messi recalls 'bitter taste' of Champions League exit; vows to fight in 2022 snt

    PSG's Messi recalls 'bitter taste' of Champions League exit; vows to fight in 2022

    Petrol diesel prices: States that heard Centre's plea and slashed fuel tax

    Petrol, diesel prices: 3 states that heard Centre's plea, slashed fuel tax

    Who is Arjun Singh, the BJP MP who made 'ghar wapsi' to TMC?

    Who is Arjun Singh, the BJP MP who made 'ghar wapsi' to TMC?

    SHOCKING: Disha Patani's latest Instagram video is not to be missed by fans (Watch) RBA

    Disha Patani's latest Instagram video is not to be missed by fans (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon