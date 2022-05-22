'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

Manchester City beat Liverpool by one point to clinch their fourth Premier League title in five years after defeating Aston Villa 3-2 at home on the final day of the season.

The Sky Blues retained their crown most dramatically as they hauled themselves back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three strikes in the final 15 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice, with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league with 93 points.

Despite Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves at Anfield, the victory was not enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to close in on the unique quadruple glory.

While Etihad Stadium erupted in celebration, fans at Anfield were left in tears. However, the team took to Twitter to thank their supporters for this epic season and sent a reminder that the Reds have one more crucial game to go - the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28 in Paris.

"Thank you for your brilliant support this season, Reds. What an incredible ride this special team has taken us all on ❤. There have been so many memorable moments, together. One game to go. See you all in Paris 🇫🇷," Liverpool wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Divock Origi, who will leave Anfield this summer amid interest from AC Milan, too had a farewell message. "Hey guys, last game... It's been an honour. Enjoyed every single minute. Still one more big one to come. So, let's do it," the Liverpool legend said.

