    'I'm strong, with a lot of hope' - Pele after moving to palliative care

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    Pele has been undergoing treatment for cancer since he was admitted to the hospital last week. However, it is a routine visit for the Brazilian legend, as he has clarified that he is safe and sound.

    Legendary former Brazilian striker Pele has kept his fans and the football world on its toe after he was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment. As tributes, wishes and prayers poured in; his family clarified that nothing was alarming regarding his situation and that he was fine, while his visit to the hospital was regular. While he was undergoing chemotherapy, after failing to respond to it, he was moved to end-of-life care on Saturday. As soon as this news broke, the fans feared the worst until the hospital gave a positive update.

    "Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy of the colon tumour identified in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment, and his state of health remains stable. He has also had a good response to respiratory infection care, with no worsening of the condition in the last 24 hours," mentioned the hospital in its update.

    ALSO READ: Amid concerns over Brazilian legend Pele's health, Mbappe sends message of support for the 'King'

    Meanwhile, Pele took to his social media handle to give his version of an update that read, "My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope, and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received."

    "I have a lot of faith in God, and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And, watching Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything," added Pele. Meanwhile, the Seleção Canarinho is in the semis of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where it faces South Korea on Monday.

