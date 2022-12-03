Amid concerns over Brazilian legend Pele's health, Mbappe sends message of support for the 'King'

Brazilian legend Pele, who is battling cancer, has been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital since Tuesday, where he went for a "re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumour identified in September 2021".

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, who has been battling cancer, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this week, which greatly alarmed the three-time World Cup champion's supporters. Despite his daughter's promise that the admission was not a "surprise or emergency," well-wishers kept sending wishes for the legendary player's quick recovery.

There is no denying the respect Pele enjoys in the football community. He is the subject of several tributes at the World Cup in Qatar. Most recently, during the match between Brazil and Cameroon, supporters unfurled a large banner in the stands bearing O Rei's image and the words "Get well soon."

The players are also concerned about the health of the Brazilian and the fans. One of the first players to encourage Pele was Kylian Mbappe, who will play for France against Poland in the World Cup's round of 16 match on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old PSG star said, "Pray for the King @Pele," sparking a massive reaction among fans of the two footballers.

"Greatness sees each other," noted one fan, while another added, "Pele is the best one of the history!!!"

Meanwhile, according to reports in Brazil, the 82-year-old icon's health is 'worsening'. According to information from 'Folha de Sao Paulo', Pele is in palliative care as he is not responding to chemotherapy treatment.

"He is in exclusive palliative care. This means that chemotherapy has been suspended and that he continues to receive comfort measures to alleviate pain and shortness of breath without undergoing invasive therapies," the Brazilian media house reported quoting a source.

The legendary Brazilian's condition is delicate, but doctors on Friday said Pele was responding well to treatment. "Pele's response was adequate, and the patient is stable, with a general improvement in his state of health," the doctor stated. "He will remain in the hospital for the next few days to continue his treatment."